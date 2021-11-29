Cyber Monday Shark Deal: Save 50% Off AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Get This Deal Here

This year, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base (AV1010AE) is $300 off, which drops its price down to just $299! Not only is this the lowest price we’ve seen this year (according to CamelCamelCamel), it actually beats last year’s Shark XL robot vacuum deal for $250 off! This is a huge deal on a self-emptying vacuum that you won’t want to miss.

More Shark Robot Vacuum Deals Include:

Save $200 Off Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (Now $299)

Save $200 Off AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base (Now $449)

There are a lot of advantages to having a robot vacuum cleaner that empties its own dust bin. For starters, you don’t have to constantly monitor the bin and empty it when it’s full. This approach is also more hygienic, as you’re exposed to fewer flying particles, including dust, dirt and pet dander. You also don’t have to worry about handling a messy bin, or having to wash the bin every time you remove it.

Some robot vacuums feature larger dustbins as a selling point, but that feature isn’t as crucial when the vacuum simply docks itself and empties its contents. This Shark robot vacuum features a bagless base that holds up to 45 days’ worth of debris.

Large and small debris, from pet hair to tiny dust particles, can become embedded around your home, especially in carpets. This vacuum has powerful suction to remove big and small particles for thorough cleaning on carpets and hard floors. Pet owners will also appreciate the multi-surface brushroll for picking up fur, dander and debris.

Connectivity is a common feature among the best robot vacuum cleaners. WiFi connectivity allows you to connect the Shark with your smartphone. Once you’ve established a connection, you can use the accompanying Shark app to schedule and monitor cleanings, including your entire home or a specific area. This robot vacuum also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can command the vacuum with your voice.

Save $150 Off Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (Now $349)

Another deal worth checking out is the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum, which is also just $299 for Cyber Monday. Wondering how the two self-emptying Sharks compare? Learn more about these two awesome vacuums.

Although the vacuums are similar in many ways, the Shark EZ has a smaller dustbin that holds up to 30 days of debris. Both robot vacuums feature app and voice control, WiFi connectivity, powerful suction and methodical cleaning patterns.

Shark IQ Vs. iRobot i4+: Which Self-emptying Vacuum Is Best?

Both vacuums empty out their bin contents into their base once they dock, saving you the hassle of having to do it yourself. Not only is it simply more convenient to not have to worry about emptying out the dust bin routinely, it’s also more hygienic as you’ll have less exposure to dust, dirt and other allergens.

One big difference between the two is that the iRobot bin has more storage space. The Shark bin holds about 45 days of debris, while the iRobot bin holds up to 60 days’ worth. The other main difference is that the Shark’s base is bagless, while the iRobot Roomba i4+ has a bagged base with an anti-allergen seal.

Innovative mapping technology allows the vacuum to analyze your home and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for each session. Instead of having to set up boundary markers along the floor, you can simply select which rooms you want the vacuum to clean or avoid.

Read more about the iRobot Roomba i4+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal here.

Need a quick summary? Here’s why the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base could be right for you:

Bin holds 45 days’ worth of debris

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Versatile multi-surface brushroll

Advanced home mapping technology

