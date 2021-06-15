Shark Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $170 Off Vacuums

Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn’t officially kick off until June 21, but some of the biggest deals so far this year are already here. If you’re looking for Prime Day Shark vacuum cleaner deals, scroll down to check out these early savings. These prices are the lowest we’ve seen so far this year, so don’t hesitate to act. The discounts are only valid while supplies last.

Save $170 Off Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (Now $249.99)

Save $170 off the Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean with this Prime Day 2021 deal. This Shark vacuum is currently on sale for $249.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

This is a great deal on the Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean, which caters to pet owners with a self-cleaning brushroll. You’ll no longer need to pause to remove hair and fur, which makes cleaning that much easier.

Pet owners and allergy sufferers will appreciate the anti-allergen seal technology with a HEPA filter to trap dust and troublesome allergens. This vacuum features Shark’s DuoClean technology to deep clean carpets and ensure maximum pickup on floors.

Upright vacuums aren’t known for being light and maneuverable, but this Shark vacuum cleaner features smooth gliding technology for uinterrupted cleaning sessions on hard floors and carpets. It’s also equipped with a lift-away pod to clean underneath furniture and other tricky spaces.

The fact that this vacuum also comes with accessories such as a 12-inch crevice tool, upholstery tool and a pet power brush makes it an even sweeter deal.

Save $150 Off Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (Now $349.99)

Save $150 off the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base with this Prime Day 2021 robot vacuum deal. The Shark EZ Robot with a self-emptying base hasn’t been around for long, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t a great deal. The price tag is slashed by $150, which brings the price down to just $349.99. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a self-emptying robot vacuum, don’t sleep on this one.

You get a lot of bang for your buck with the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, including a choice between two bases. The smaller base holds up to 30 days’ worth of debris and the larger one has a 45-day capacity. Both bases are bagless for added convenience. If you have pets, keep in mind that only the vacuum with the larger bin has a self-cleaning brushroll. The vacuum with the 30-day capacity has a multi-surface brushroll.

Cleaning up after even the messiest pets won’t feel like a chore with this vacuum, which picks up large and small debris and has a multi-stage filtration system for maximum pickup. Dust, dander and allergens are captured by this robot vacuum for pets as it deep cleans around your home.

As a saavy Prime Day deal hunter, you’re probably wondering what else this Shark robot vacuum has to offer. For starters, it’s WiFi-enabled and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can also schedule and monitor cleanings using the accompanying app. Dual spinning brushes reach into corners and tricky spaces. It uses two forms of navigation, including VSLAM, to prevent collisions and clean more efficiently.

Save $125 Off Shark HZ2002 Vertex Corded Ultralight DuoClean Stick Vacuum (Now $174.99)

Save $125 (42%) off the Shark Vertex Corded Stick Vacuum. This Prime Day deal drops the price to just $174.99, which is by far the lowest price we’ve seen this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

From carpets to couches, this lightweight stick vacuum cleans nearly any surface without hesitation. It weighs just under three pounds and detaches in just seconds for uninterrupted cleaning. Easily reach underneath furniture and into tight spaces with this low-profile Shark vacuum.

While the vacuum’s self-cleaning brushroll caters to pet owners, it makes cleaning around any home less stressful. Innovative DuoClean filters work their magic on hard floors and dig deep into carpets to remove embedded debris.

Swivel technology improves steering and efficiency for a cleaner home. Many current owners appreciate the LED interface, which makes it easy to toggle between various modes. This corded vacuum includes a dusting brush and crevice tool. There’s even a self-cleaning pet power brush, which makes this an especially pet-friendly stick vacuum.

