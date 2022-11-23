Shark Black Friday Deal: Save $300 Off AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Black Friday 2022 deals are here, and once again, you can score a great deal on a Shark robot vacuum. Including this one for $300 off the Shark AV2511AE AI self-emptying robot vacuum.

It’s now just $299 – the lowest price this year!

Compared to the previous model, the Shark RV1001AE IQ (now $393 – save $206), this one has a larger emptying bin that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The suction power is also stronger for better pickup on carpets.

You can save quite a bit of money with this Black Friday deal, especially since auto-empty robot vacs are generally more expensive than ones that empty manually.

Save $300 Off Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base (Now Just $299!)

What’s So Great About the Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum?

The 2nd generation Shark AV2511AE holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris – compared to the 45-day capacity of the previous model. That means you can go for longer without breathing in dirt, debris and other allergens.

It’s also more powerful than the previous vacuum. On carpets, it has up to 30% more suction power. That’s great news if you have pets, suffer from allergies, or just want to maintain a clean home. More power means more opportunities to suction up pet hair, dirt and debris that can become embedded in carpets.

Speaking of thorough cleaning, this robot makes two full cleaning passes from front to back and side to side to make sure it doesn’t miss a crumb or Cheerio. It’s more efficient than single-pass vacuums, yet finishes the job just as fast.

Torn Between This Shark and Other Robot Vacuums on Sale Right Now?

Here’s how the AV2511AE AI stacks up against similar vacuums that are currently on sale.

Shark AV2511AE AI vs. iRobot Roomba i3+: Which is Better?

If you’re looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum that’s loaded with features to make cleaning more convenient and can store up to 60 days of debris, you can’t go wrong with either one.

What separates these two is that the i3+ has advanced technology that helps it learn your cleaning habits. For example, it can suggest extra cleaning sessions during peak allergy season or if your pet is shedding heavily.

Also, the Roomba i3+ has a dual-surface brush that flexes for maximum pickup on different types of floors. It’s also less likely to get tangled with pet hair. That makes it easier to pick up after your furry friends.

Shark AV2511AE AI vs. eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+: What’s the Difference?

The biggest difference between the two is that the eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ is also a mop. You can control the water output level via the app to properly clean various floor surfaces.

Otherwise, they both hold up to 60 days of debris and can be commanded with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant. Both vacuums have LIDAR navigation to detect and avoid obstacles, and floor mapping with no-go zones.

As of this writing, the Shark is available for 50% off, while the eufy hybrid is $499 with a coupon for $50 off, applied at checkout.

Looking for another affordable self-emptying vacuum? Check out the eufy Clean G40+. It’s available for $399 and also holds 60 days’ worth of debris and can be controlled with an app for hands-free cleaning.

Other similar vacuums include:

Are There Any Other Shark Vacuum Black Friday Deals?

Looking for more Black Friday deals on Shark vacuums? Here are some of the latest deals as of this writing:

