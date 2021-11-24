Early Black Friday Shark Store Deals: Save Up to $200

During the holidays, it seems like we have more friends and family over than any other period of the year. Those hosting know it can be a struggle to keep the house in order with all that traffic. But the Shark Store is here to help with their awesome Black Friday deals.

Find All the Shark Store Black Friday Deals Here

Save $200 on the Awesome Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

The highlight of Shark’s Black Friday deals is almost certainly on their Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum. Typically retailing at $499.99, it’s currently listed at 40% off – saving you $200. And boy is this vacuum a beast.

The AV911S makes the chore of vacuuming essentially nonexistent. Thanks to its large capacity base, it can hold about 30 days worth of dirt and debris before needing to be emptied. And with its bagless design, you simply dump it and be done with it. No need to worry about reordering supplies or fumbling with installation.

With its powerful suction, this robotic vacuum can handle both hardwood floors and carpets with ease. It’s recommended for pet owners as it diligently captures hair and dander. It rarely misses a mess thanks to its methodical row-by-row cleaning procedure. But it’s customizable too with Alexa, Google Assistant, and smartphone functionality. This is one incredible smart vacuum and one incredible price.

Splurge for the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum While It’s Also $200 Off

While the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum is great, the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum. And it too is listed at $200 off for Shark’s Black Friday sale.

The AV2501AE sports a 60-day capacity, doubling the AV911S. The vacuum is bagless and self empties. And it touts a HEPA filtration system that captures 99.97% of dust and allergens.

It’s one of the most powerful robotic vacuums on the market thanks to its UltraClean Mode. Its powerful suction promises 30% better cleaning. You can request on-demand deep cleaning of specific areas in need with the SharkClean app. And with the vacuum’s AI and LIDAR technology, it precisely maps your home to stay clear of No-Go Zones and avoid objects both day and night.

The Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum is one of the best on the market to combat against your pets. Its self-cleaning brushroll can pick up 50% more pet hair while in UltraClean Mode compared to other models. It promises no hair wrapping. And it works around you and your family’s schedule thanks to programmable scheduling, its on-demand cleaning ability, and Alexa, Google Assistant, and SharkClean app functionality.

Need a Vacuum That Can Mop? You Can Save Close to $200 on Those Too!

The Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop is just as the name implies. It’s an impressive robotic device that can both vacuum and mop at the same time. And you can save $180 on it when you order one during Shark’s Black Friday sale.

The mopping functionality is impressive with its ability to scrub 100 times per minute. It has the same UltraClean mode, precision home mapping, object avoidance, and SharkClean app abilities that the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum does. And it, of course, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant too.

Stick Vacuums are Up to $150 Off

It’s not just Shark’s robot vacuum Black Friday deals that you should be aware of. It also has great deals on its more traditional models too. You can currently save 24% on the Shark Rocket. It’s a corded stick vacuum that is both powerful and lightweight.

It sports a self-cleaning brushroll that promises hair wrap won’t be an issue – making it great for pet owners. It has swivel steering so that you can easily navigate the various obstacles and corners you’re trying to clean around. And there are LED headlights built into the Rocket so that you can see where the debris is on the ground.

The Rocket easily converts to a hand vacuum as well. It comes with a crevice tool and upholstery tool so that you can better clean small spaces and furniture. There are powerful LED headlights built into the hand vacuum too for convenience. And all the dirt you collect is simple to dispose of from the easy to empty dust cup.

The better value may be on the Shark Vertex Pro. Normally listed at about $500, you can currently save a whopping $150 with Shark’s Black Friday sale. It’s a cordless vacuum that touts an impressive two-hour runtime. And it features a sleek-looking IQ display that gives you information on battery life, performance modes, and more.

The Vertex Pro can also go handheld and comes with attachments that make cleaning those nooks and crannies easier. It has handy multiflex technology that allows it to take care of hard to reach areas and gives it the ability to be stowed away compactly. There are LED headlights on this model too. And it has an extra-large dust cup with a CleanTouch Dirt Ejector for simple dumping.

When it comes to power, the Vertex Pro isn’t lacking there either. It offers DuoClean Powerfins that maintain continual contact with the floor to pull more debris with every pass. It has a self-cleaning brushroll that picks up tricky pet hair and prevents hair wrap. And the vacuum features advanced HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen seal that captures all those airborne elements trapped that you’d rather not be breathing.

The Shark Navigator is 35% Off and the New Shark VACMOP is 30% Off

The Shark Navigator, a more traditional upright vacuum, can currently be purchased at 35% off. It also sports a self-cleaning brushroll that’s great for pets and prevents hair wrap. It has a lift-away pod that makes cleaning steps a breeze. It does a deep cleaning on carpets. It tackles hardwood floors with ease. And its swivel steering makes it easy to navigate around corners and furniture.

The Shark VACMOP is a popular new release from the Shark Store – and you can get it right now at 30% off. Designed to make your hardwood floors shine, the VACMOP has powerful suction and spray mopping ability that ensures it’s easy to clean your floors fast.

It comes with both cleaning solution and pads, but you can buy backups here. Removing pads is clean and easy with the VACMOP’s no-touch disposal button. There’s no filter or other maintenance necessary thanks to its pad-based system. And it’s lightweight and cordless thanks to its rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Keep Your Air Clean Too With the Shark Air Purifier at $200 Off

Another outstanding Shark Black Friday deal is on their impressive air purifier. It can take on 1,200 square feet while capturing 99.98% of dust, allergens, and other air particles. The air purifier uses Clean Sense IQ to track air quality and adjust power based upon it. And it provides real-time feedback with its front digital display.

Though it touts six high-speed micro-fans, it still runs surprisingly quiet as to not disrupt your home. It has an advanced odor guard to trap smells that may be lingering around the house. And it comes with a convenient remote control so that you don’t have to hop off the couch or out of bed to turn it on during the day or night. Typically listed at $450, getting this high-end air purifier at $200 off is a steal.

This Shark Store sale is just one of many.