Philips Sonicare Black Friday Deal: Save Up To 40% On Electric Toothbrushes

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting an early start on those holiday gift lists, treat your teeth – and the teeth of those you love – to the best cleaning ever with this Philips Sonicare Black Friday Deal.

Known for making incredible electric toothbrushes, you can now save 40% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes during Amazon’s Black Friday. For all the models currently on sale, read on.

Save 30% On Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

If you’re looking for an electric toothbrush that does it all – and then some! – be sure to check out the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750. Not only does Philips boast that this is their best toothbrush yet, but the DiamondCare line is favored and recommended by dentists.

While this toothbrush might be on the spendier side of things – even with the Sonicare Black Friday deal – it’s worth it. Featuring all the bells and whistles you need to achieve a rockstar smile, this toothbrush removes up to 10x more plaque than manual toothbrushes and improves gum health 7x more than a manual toothbrush, and does it all in just two weeks.

Featuring Sonicare’s signature technology, five brushing modes and brushes – “Clean,” “White,” “Gum Health,” “DeepClean Plus,” and “TongueCare” – three intensity levels, and a pressure sensor to let you know when you’re brushing too hard, this toothbrush even integrates smart technology to help you achieve a better clean.

When synced with Sonicare’s phone app, this toothbrush will generate real-time feedback, progress reports, pressure alerts, and automatic mode pairing to help you choose the right cleaning brushing mode for you.

Not only that, but the Diamond Clean 9750 will remove 100% more stains in just three days. Wow! It’s also available in two colors, lunar blue (pictured) and rose gold.

And, starting now, you can save 30% on this toothbrush with this Sonicare Black Friday deal.

Price: $195.97

Save 40% On Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6300 is an awesome electric toothbrush shown to whiten teeth in as little as one week. Impressive!

Available in two colors – black and pastel pink – this toothbrush features three cleaning modes – “Clean,” “White,” “Gum Care” – and three intensity settings for a truly customizable cleaning experience.

This brush also features a pressure sensor that reminds you when you’re brushing too hard, a two-minute timer ensuring you brush for as long as is recommended by dentists, and a feature that reminds you when it’s time to replace the toothbrush head. It even comes with one extra brush head to get you started towards a whiter smile, but you can grab more here.

This toothbrush also features a two-week battery life, ensuring you can brush for longer on a single charge. Charging station is included.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 40% on the Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 6500 with this Philips Sonicare Black Friday deal!

Price: $89.95

Save 40% On Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is one great electric toothbrush.

Available in this super cool black design, this toothbrush features three modes – “Clean,” “White,” “Gum Care” – a pressure sensor to help protect your gums, a two-minute timer ensuring you brush for as long as is recommended by dentists, and a feature that reminds you when it’s time to replace the toothbrush head. It even comes with two extra brush heads to get you started towards a whiter smile, but you can grab more here.

This toothbrush also features a two-week battery life, ensuring you can brush for longer on a single charge. Charging station is included.

Don’t miss out on your chance to save 40% on the Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 5300 with this Philips Sonicare Black Friday deal!

Price: $59.95

Don’t miss out on your chance to save up to 40% on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with this Sonicare Black Friday deal!

