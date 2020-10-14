Philips Sonicare Prime Day Deal (2020): Save Up To $100 On Electric Toothbrushes

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting an early start on those holiday gift lists, treat your teeth – and the teeth of those you love – to the best cleaning ever with this Philips Sonicare Prime Day deal on Amazon Prime Day.

Known for making incredible electric toothbrushes, you can now save up to $100 on two of the most popular electric toothbrushes on the market. This Sonicare deal won’t last long, so read on for all the details.



Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Save $69 On The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Available in white and pink, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 has everything you need for great oral health.

A favorite by dentists, this model of the Philips Sonicare features a built-in pressure sensor and with the smart sensor progress report, this toothbrush will actually alert you when you’re brushing too hard. Pretty cool, huh? Welcome to 2020, the era of smart toothbrushes, everyone.

Not only that, but the Sonicare 7500 removes 10x more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush, and, the included premium brush head is 7x more effective at cleaning along the gumline. You can even personalize your cleaning experience with four different modes, all with three different intensity levels. Those four different modes include the aptly named “clean,” “White+,” “Gum Health,” and “DeepClean+.”

There’s even a premium travel charging case so that you never have to leave your toothbrush behind.

With this electric toothbrush and the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, a brighter and white smile is just days away. And, starting now, you can save $69 with this Sonicare Prime Day deal.

Price: $99.95

Price: $99.95

Buy The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500

Save $100 On The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

As another Philips electric toothbrush recommended by dentists, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 has all the bells and whistles you need to achieve a rockstar smile.

Philips boasts that this is their best toothbrush ever, and we have to say, the reviews don’t lie. People love this toothbrush. Full disclosure, it might be on the spendier side of things – even with the Sonicare Prime Day deal – but it’s worth it.

Available in three stylish colors including grey, rose gold, and white, this toothbrush removes up to 10x more plaque than manual toothbrushes and improves gum health in just two weeks. Featuring Sonicare’s signature technology, five brushing modes and brushes – “Clean,” “White,” “Gum Health,” “DeepClean,” and “TongueCare” – three intensity levels, and a pressure sensor to let you know when you’re brushing too hard, this toothbrush also integrated smart technology to help you achieve a better clean.

There’s even a premium travel charging case so that you never have to leave your toothbrush behind.

When synced with Sonicare’s phone app, this toothbrush will generate real-time feedback, progress reports, pressure alerts, and automatic mode pairing to help you choose the right cleaning brushing mode for you.

Not only that, the Diamond Clean 9500 will remove 100% more stains in just three days. And, starting now, you can save $100 on this toothbrush with this Sonicare Prime Day deal.

Price: $149.95

Buy The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500

Don't miss out on your chance to save up to $100 on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with this Sonicare Prime Day deal!

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

