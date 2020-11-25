3 Best Sonos Black Friday Deals

If you are looking for a sleek and sexy smart speaker then you have come to the right place. The Sonos Beam is perfect for the house that has a flow and wants it to stay that way. The beam is nearly flat so it lays below the front of a tv or behind a computer. This speaker is a great match for the person that has everything already but loves their music and movies and shows. Add this to your cart if you need a boost for your audio or have someone on your list that lives for sound.

Experience rich, detailed sound for your TV that fills the entire room and home. Control Beam with your voice, remote, the Sonos app, and more. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection. With Alexa voice control, you can simply tell the speaker what you want it to do and it will do it! For a limited time, this speaker has a hefty discount to help with those holiday shopping lists.