Prime Day Soundbar Deals: Save Up to 47%

Having an amazing television for your home theater is only half of the package it needs. Superior sound is a huge part of the cinema experience. Amazon Prime Day features some great deals on soundbars to bring that superior sound to your living room.

This year, you can save up to 47% on great tech that will bring not just the bass but crisp, clear treble as well. Don’t settle for those tiny speakers in your flatscreen; one of these soundbars on sale for Prime Day will make those starfighters sound like they’re right there in your house.

Save 31% on the Bestisan 28-Inch Soundbar

This 28-inch soundbar from BYT features 3-inch full-range drivers, dual high-sensitivity tweeter drives, and twin bass reflex tubes. If you’re not an audiophile, that all means that this soundbar sounds great. For Prime Day, this soundbar is on sale for 31% off its original price.

It’s equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology with a long-range wireless connection of over 30 feet. On top of Bluetooth, the soundbar also features RCA, optical, and USB connections. There are three sound modes available to customize your listening experience including different settings for movies, music, and spoken word.

Dialogue is crisp and clear, action scenes bring louder sound and deeper bass, and podcasts and news broadcasts sound like you’re in the recording studio. The soundbar is 28 inches long, a nice fit for your television, your furniture, and it definitely won’t overpower your room

Price: $55.05

