7 Best Star Wars Cyber Monday Deals

Remember those plastic lightsabers kids would place with? Forget all about them because the Star Wars The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber is the real deal and you should only let kids look with their eyes.

The hilt on this beast is made from highly-detailed metal. None of this plastic stuff. It’s got some weight to it, too.

As for the light-blade, the glean and color that bursts from inside the tube is sublime. It’s hard to explain without having it sat there in front of you but it seriously pops. It even makes the ‘zshm’ noise (although you’ll find yourself still doing that) when you wave it (CAREFULLY!) around.

The short version here, if you’re after something that is as close to the real thing as you can get, this is it, and I’d be amazed if you see this cheaper anywhere else any time soon.

Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up