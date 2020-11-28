7 Best Star Wars Cyber Monday Deals

Grab The Best Star Wars Cyber Monday Deals Here
If you’ve been holding off on stocking up on Star Wars gifts, now’s the time to fix that with the best Star Wars Cyber Monday deals around. Whether it’s action figures, Lego, or even socks, we’ve got the best deals right below.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember those plastic lightsabers kids would place with? Forget all about them because the Star Wars The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber is the real deal and you should only let kids look with their eyes.
The hilt on this beast is made from highly-detailed metal. None of this plastic stuff. It’s got some weight to it, too.
As for the light-blade, the glean and color that bursts from inside the tube is sublime. It’s hard to explain without having it sat there in front of you but it seriously pops. It even makes the ‘zshm’ noise (although you’ll find yourself still doing that) when you wave it (CAREFULLY!) around.
The short version here, if you’re after something that is as close to the real thing as you can get, this is it, and I’d be amazed if you see this cheaper anywhere else any time soon.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Funko Pop make for the best gift. That’s a fact now and it’s best not to fight it.
Being able to build your own collection of the things you really love is brilliant. Where else can you get Chewy next to Pikachu?
These Star Wars Pops are all worth grabbing as well if you’ve got the funds. Normally there’s always one with a reduced price that’s complete filler, but this selection is really solid. Curse you Funko!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re a Lego fan or not, this Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet is too good to pass up.
It’s one of those Star Wars Cyber Monday deals that makes something cool even more affordable. For under $50 you can’t go wrong.
So, what is it? It’s a unique build you won’t have built before. Normally Lego deals in flat shapes, not full-on 3D.
It’s a challenge working out how to build in the third dimension, but when it’s finished, you’ll feel like you’ve accomplished something.
It’s also worth pointing out the Lego Stormtrooper helmet is on offer, too, but that’s not Boba Fett so you know…
Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is another cool set. My eldest owns this one and they absolutely love it.
The Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Set is another small but brilliant build. The landspeeder looks great and the mini-figure selection of Luke Skywalker, C3-PO, and a Jawa are all great. The Luke even comes with a poncho which is a nice little touch.
The extra building section, in this case a random bit of land, is utter garbage, but that’s fine because it’s the mini-figures and the speeder that we’re here for.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I really, really love the Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Obi-Wan’s Hut Set.
Sometimes it’s the simple sets that work best. This set won’t take you long to build, but as a display piece or something for kids to play with, it just works.
Something else I love, the hut can be opened or snapped shut depending on which you prefer. Cool, right?
On the mini-figure front, there’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, a Tusken Raider, and a buildable R2-D2.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now this is awesome. I actually own the regular version of the Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Collection Darth Vader and it’s darn near perfect.
The detail on the chest piece, the helmet, it’s all so freaking good. Then there’s the cape which feels really nice and hangs really cleanly.
It’s just a solid all-rounder with very, very little to grumble about.
As for the Carbonized element on this version, it’s cool, and adds a nice graphite, blue-black sheen to the figure to make it stand out.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I don’t know about you, but when the in-laws give me socks each Christmas, you know they’re going to get used.
It’s not because I spend my time ruining socks on purpose, of course, but socks have this habit of dying at exactly the wrong moment.
Anyway, Star Wars Socks! There are five pairs in this set, each with different Star Wars motifs. The best set is the AT-AT walker that goes over two socks when you put your feet together.
I’m so going to end up buying these, aren’t I?
Sizes: One For All