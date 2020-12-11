Deal: Save Up To 40% on Star Wars: Squadrons

Grab This Deal Here

There has never been a better time to pick up the latest entry in EA’s Star Wars saga. And with up to 40 percent off, this Star Wars: Squadrons deal is sure to make many a gamer happy.

So, what are the price break downs? The digital Xbox One version has the greatest saving at 40 percent off. That brings the price from $39.99 to a measly $23.99. That’s a steal if you ask me. It’s the one I’d go with as well, purely because it means you don’t need to leave the house. Buy the code, type it in on the Xbox store, and you’re done. Easy.

Next up is the Xbox One disc version. Again, it’s usually $39.99, but with a 38 percent discount it’s now $24.99. Granted the difference between this and the digital is just a single buck, but if you’re a collector who owns an Xbox One, this one’s for you.

Over on the PlayStation side of things, the PS4 disc offer matches the Xbox One disc deal. So that’s $39.99 down to $24.99.

It’s worth remembering if you own an Xbox Series console or the PlayStation 5, the Xbox One or PS4 versions will work on their respective newer platforms. There’s also PSVR support for PlayStation players looking to pew-pew in virtual reality.

Lastly, there is a next-gen upgrade coming at some point in the future. What that looks like for PlayStation players is improved lighting and a similar resolution to what is seen on the PS4 Pro. For Xbox players, the Xbox Series X and S will offer two visual options depending on the console.

For Series X, you’ll be able to play on 2160p at 60 frames per second, while on the Series S, it’s 1440p at 60 frames per second.

There will also be a performance mode that aims to keep a similar resolution while bumping the frames per second up to an impressive 120. Nice!

What Is Star Wars: Squadrons?

Everyone wants a lightsaber, but a close second is piloting an X-Wing.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person flight battle simulator where the player takes the role of an Imperial and New Republic pilot as they attempt to decimate enemy ships in space.

It’s got a story-mode, online player-versus-player multiplayer, as well as a selection of different ships to customize and different space sectors to explore.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, or you’ve ever played No Man’s Sky and loved the space dogfights, you’re going to get a kick out of it. Eurogamer’s Emma Kent praised the game, saying it’s scrappy, tells a compelling story, and is a treat in VR.

What Other Deals Are On Right Now?

If you’re a PlayStation gamer, there’s currently a great selection of the top games on offer right now, with massive savings on the likes of The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Iron Man VR.

