Build a Better Golf Swing With Savings on This At-Home Simulator

A trip to the golf course with friends, competitors, or both can be a beautiful thing. But let’s face it. Those rounds can become frustrating if your swing is off and leave you feeling left behind by the pack by the end of 18 holes.

Step up to the competition and take command of challenging courses with the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim. Normally sold for $249, this home golf micro-simulator comes complete with a smart stick, detachable cradle, and 4K visuals for only $204.99.

Train Smarter for a Fraction of the Cost

Motivated golfers understand that improvement requires dedication, but that can lead many to go overboard by locking into costly plans with professional trainers. While such methods can be effective, they require set schedules that limit your development to a particular time and place.

The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim keeps that control (and cash) in your hands. Better yet, you can forget about the weather forecast impacting your practice sessions. It’s a simple process to get started and keep improving.

Connect the smart stick to an iOS device, including iPhones and iPads, using apps such as E6 Connect, Tittle X, or Divot Island. Then, enjoy an immersive experience broadcast to your TV, bringing the golf action to your living room or office anytime. It also makes for a fun game to play with your dormmates back at school.

Carrying a 4.4 out of five-star Amazon rating, rainy days will no longer be an excuse with the SLX MicroSim. Better yet, this kit will transport you to some of the most scenic courses this planet has to offer. Stunning visuals will have you feeling the breeze and smelling the grass, no matter where you might be.

Work on improving and maintaining swing mechanics, and gain impactful insight from the post-swing analysis. Then, after making your adjustments, you’ll surprise yourself with the ensuing results the next time you tee it up.

Explore Famous Courses From Your Living Room

Don’t rely on Mother Nature to comply and set aside the expensive fees of personal lessons. Purchase the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim for only $204.99 (reg. $249) during this limited-time deal.

SwingLogic SLX MicroSim – Home Golf MicroSimulator – $204.99 See Deal

