40 Best Thanksgiving Day Deals on Amazon

Make sure you save room for incredible deals this Turkey Day, because while Black Friday gets most of the attention, Thanksgiving Day deals are happening, and boy, are they good.
Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or just looking to treat yourself, there are a lot of awesome early Black Friday deals taking place before the big day – including Thanksgiving. From cool kitchen gadgets to furniture to women’s fashion to outdoor favorites and more, there are all kinds of fun things to pick up before the hustle and bustle.
These offers won’t last, so get a head start on your shopping this weekend and take advantage of these awesome Thanksgiving Day deals.
Our Review
The Coravin Wine Preservation System blends together elegance with technology to make bottles of wine last longer – weeks, months, and even years! Seriously! And, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save 50% on the latest release: the Model Six in Mica.
The Coravin passes a surgery-grade hollow needle through the cork of the bottle and pressurizes it with argon gas. Insert, tip, pour – that’s it! When done pouring, remove the device from the bottle, and the cork will reseal itself. The needle is actually offset so that it never pierces the same place twice. It also features an ergonomic handle and is sold with three Coravin Pure Capsules, two Coravin Screw Caps, and a carrying case.
Click here for more information on this incredible system
If you’ve been curious about your health and personal history, there’s never been a better time to find out. 23andMe is one of the most popular genetic/DNA testing services on the market today, and with this early Black Friday deal, you can save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry service.
In addition to finding out where in the world your DNA-make-up comes from, this particular test includes health predispositions, carrier status, wellness information, and trait reports.
Looking to score now on a great vacuum? Don’t wait – you can now save $200 on the iRobot Roomba i3+ with this early Black Friday deal. As one of the newest models released, this is a great deal on a fantastic self-operating vacuum.
An ideal option for pet hair, carpets, and other stubborn debris and parts of the house, this iRobot features all the bells and whistles we’ve come to love about iRobot products plus a little something extra: automatic dirt disposal technology – it actually cleans up after you and itself! Featuring a sleek and premium design, this vacuum is a smarter way to clean your home. Schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME App or your voice assistant – hello, Alexa!
With the power and learning abilities of this vacuum, this vacuum learns your cleaning habits and makes suggestions. Your home will be looking sharp.
The Thanksgiving Day Deals and early Black Friday deals are pretty good this year, especially on the latest and greatest TV’s from all the best brands. We’d specifically like to call attention to this one: you can now save $200 on the SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q70T Series – 4K HDR Smart TV with Alexa. Talk about a great deal!
With the power of the Quantum Processor (QLED), this TV uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K. Designed to minimize motion blur, all those action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp for an elevated viewing experience. And, with Alexa, you can do more with your smart TV. Simply speak into the remote to have Alexa open apps, change channels, control other smart home devices, and more.
Mixing innovative technology with a serious ambition to make outdoor cooking easier and better tasting, Traeger has become the number one wood pellet grill producer in the world. And, their Trager Pro 575 model is truly a cut above the rest – now $100 OFF with this early Black Friday deal!
Like all Traeger grills, the 575 is a grill and smoker all-in-one, with the power to plug in anywhere – yep, no gas or charcoal required. With the latest in cooking technology, this grill utilizes WiFIRE, which allows you to monitor and adjust your grill’s settings anytime, anywhere from the convenience of the Traeger smartphone app. Plus, all Pro Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills start quicker, heat up faster, and put out better smoke quality. We love that!
If you’re looking for a tool kit that comes with everything you need to build stuff and fix stuff around the house or on the job site, take a look at the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, now $150 with this early Black Friday deal!
This kit includes the DCD771 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver, the DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver, the DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw, DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with a 6-1/2 inch carbide blade DCG412 4-1/2 inch Cordless Grinder; DCS356 XR® Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool, and the DCB203 20V MAX* Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery. There’s even a bag to keep everything stored and organized.
As one of those cool kitchen gadgets that’s also a complete cooking game-changer, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is one seriously awesome tool to have at your disposal. And, you can save $100 with this Black Friday deal.
The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL blends together the technology of a pressure cooker and air fryer for one awesome cooking experience. Featuring an eight-quart capacity and equipped with Ninja’s TenderCrisp technology, you’ll be able to pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt. Like we said: cool kitchen gadget.
For more information on this incredible product
If you’re a fan of coffee and have been eyeing an upgrade to your current system, there’s no better time than today as you can save $45 on the highly popular Nespresso Vertuo Next by De’Longhi in white with this Thanksgiving Day Deal! Heck, this makes one great gift, too!
The only Nespresso to serve six sizes of single-serve drinks – yes! six! – the Nespresso Vertuo delivers consistently delicious and perfectly brewed cups of joe every time. Whether you’re feeling like straight-up coffee (5oz, 8oz, 14oz), espresso (single shot or double shot), and the new pour-over style carafe (18 oz) coffee exclusively for Vertuo Next.
This Nespresso is sold as part of a bundle that includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso capsules. For additional capsules, click here.
We don’t know about you, but we’re always losing our keys. So, if you’re constantly looking around for keys, wallets, and more, think about treating yourself – or someone you know! – to the power of Tile Bluetooth Trackers. During this Thanksgiving Day Deal you can now save up to 30% on these handy little gadgets.
Simply attach the Tile Tracker to your keys, or insert the card into your wallet, and download the free tracking app (compatible with both Apple and Android!), and keep tabs on your stuff. It’s that easy! Never misplace the essentials again!
Click here to peruse all the options available
As the latest iteration of Apple’s highly popular AirPods, these earbuds have all the bells and whistles, and they’re completely awesome. And, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save $50! These headphones feature active noise cancellation for an immersive sound experience, customizable silicone tips, sweat and water-resistant, and much more.
And, if you'd rather take a look at the regular AirPods click here – now $40 OFF!
Introduced in 2020, the KitchenAid Cordless Collection is comprised of beautifully designed cord-free electric kitchen gadgets – the 7-speed hand mixer, the 5-cup food chopper, and the hand blender. With the convenience of being able to cook wherever and however you choose, these kitchen tools are total game-changers. And, now, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save 30% off the entire collection! No color exclusions, either!
Each appliance features a powerful and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that provides you the flexibility to complete all kinds of kitchen tasks for an extended period of time. Taking just two hours to fully-charge, and less time for smaller projects, you’ll be chopping up, whipping up, and blending up all kinds of delicious meals, desserts, and snacks in no time.
All models are available in seven colors.
It’s not early Black Friday deals without a television special or two, and Sony’s running quite a few on some insanely good TV’s, including the 49-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV. You can save $100 on this TV with this Thanksgiving Day Deal!
With all the latest bells and whistles, this TV also features 4K HDR and clear sound for an elevated viewing experience. Movies, games, sports, and Netflix binges will never be the same. Everything you watch just looks remarkably rich and natural – enhanced by the 4K Processor X1, of course! – and with Sony’s Android TV and the Google Assistant, you’ll be able to quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, and more using just your voice. That’s pretty dang cool, people!
There’s no better time for families to stay connected, and there’s no better way than with Amazon’s Echo Show. And, honestly, there’s no better time to buy – you can now save $80 on the latest Echo Show!
The Echo Show comes equipped with premium speakers with Dolby processing and allows you to make video calls to family and friends who have Skype, the Alexa App, an Echo Spot or their own Echo Show. You can also make regular voice calls, send messages, check the weather, listen to music (and see lyrics!), check the calendar, consult the Food Network and cook along with its pre-programmed content, create to-do lists, watch movies and all the best programming on Prime Video, and so much more.
Pretty cool, huh? The coolest part, though? Alexa. They can do all of this with the power of your voice.
We’re trying to contain our excitement, but it’s hard to do – especially when you stumble upon a truly amazing deal! You can now save up to 40% on a number of Sorel boot styles, including the popular Sorel Lexie Wedge Boot, thanks to this early Black Friday deal! For additional styles, click here.
Made for the winter fashionista in all of us, these boots from Sorel have a 3-inch wedge heel, are made with water-resistant full-grain leather, feature a heavy-duty and secure rubber sole that provides stability and traction, and features a two-tone, lace-up design. Cute, comfortable, and totally stylish, this is one great Black Friday boot deal!
Available sizes: 5 -12
Maybe it’s time to treat yourself this year. If you’re in need of a new mattress, there’s no better time to buy than right now with all the crazy good deals going on. Like this one: you can now save $214 on the Sealy Response Queen Mattress.
This 13-inches deep traditional mattress is a quality pick and doesn’t require the added expense of deep pocket sheets – hallelujah! The foam wrapped coil spring design and quilted Euro-top are soft but provide more than enough support so that you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day. And, as a total bonus, this mattress features two-inches of SealyCushion Air Foam to keep you cool all night.
From the pool to the park to the patio and beyond, the SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II provides a full-range portable sound experience, good to go wherever your adventures take you. And, thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save $50!
Made for all kinds of weather and environments, this speaker is durable and water-resistant and features an easy to recharge battery with up to 8-hours of music time. It’s also available in six different colors.
If you’re like us, your phone is more than just a phone: it’s a camera. So, if you’re looking for a way to back-up all those photos, videos, and favorite logged memories in a more convenient and efficient way, let us introduce you to ibi – the smart photo manager.
This totally cool device collects and organizers pictures and video from your phone, tablet, social media accounts, and more – just tell ibi where you want to pull content from and it will. And, here’s the cool part: you can privately share content with your closest friends and family, and stream ibi to your TV with Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and more. And, with 1 TB of data storage, you’ll have more than enough room for all those snaps. Pretty coo, huh?
Oh, and with this Thanksgiving Day Deal, you cam save $50!
For more Thanksgiving Day Deals on memory storage and hard drives, click here.
We’re all spending a lot more time at home these days, so if you’re looking to amp up movie night in your house, take a look at the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1 Soundbar. Thanks to this early Black Friday deal, you can save $222!
Featuring immersive 3D sound and acoustic beam technology, this audio system delivers precise sound and quality, making you feel like you’re right in the action. And, the DTS Virtual:X experience will make the living room feel like the movie theater and we just think that’s all kinds of awesome.
For more awesome deals on soundbars and audio equipment, click here!
Professional chefs have a secret, and no it’s not a blend of herbs and spices. It’s called sous vide – the process of slow cooking meat in sealable bags via bubbling water. Pretty cool, huh? If you’re looking for chef gifts and cool kitchen gadgets they’ll love and use, be sure to check out the Anova Precision Cooker Pro.
This device circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals – chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more! Now with more power, faster heat-up times, access to the updated Anova app, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity, this is one awesome kitchen tool.
For all of the incredible Thanksgiving Day Deals on Anova Precisions cookers, click here.
Hit the road in style with the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter. This might be the 2019 version of Segway’s popular line of street scooters, but thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday week event, you can SAVE $270!
With a 28 mile range, a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour, the power to handle hills with a 15% grade, front and rear-wheel shock absorption, and a weight capacity of 220 pounds, this is one slick scooter and one awesome ride. And, with a one-step folding mechanism, you can easily transport this around town and in your car.
FoodSaver is one of the cool kitchen gadgets that you’ll use over and over again, so if you’re in the market for an upgrade to your current food saving system, check this one – now $70 off with this Thanksgiving Day Deal.
The FoodSaver 4840 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System helps keep food fresh longer. This system really does do it all and features it all: it removes air from bags and creates an airtight seal to lock in freshness, has automatic bag detection and vacuum sealing, has automatic moisture detection, and features a built-in handheld sealer to eliminate the need for additional attachments when sealing zipper bags and containers.
For additional Thanksgiving Deal Deals on FoodSaver and other food preservation products, click here.
It’s always a great idea to keep a back-up of your files, documents, photos, video, music, and more, so if you’re looking for some seriously awesome external hard drives and memory products, SanDisk is offering a great Thanksgiving Day Deal on a number of its products – including the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD system.
Today only, you can save up to 40% on select SanDisk products. Click here for additional models!
With 2TB of storage capacity, you’ll have more than enough space to work with. And, this model is seriously cool. Not only is it small enough to conveniently fit in your pocket, but you can loop it around your belt. It’s also durable – withstanding a two-meter drop – and water-resistant up.
More power. More clarity. More stability. That’s the HERO9. As GoPro’s most recent release – unveiled just a few months ago – this camera boasts all the bells, whistles, and features you want and need for capturing video – and then some. And, thanks to this early Black Friday Deal, you can save $50!
The HERO9 features: 5K Video Capabilities, 20MP Photo with SuperPhoto, Live Streaming & Webcam Services, a dazzling front display, Front Display, a larger rear touch screen with better zooming features, better stabilization for an ultra-smooth recording experience, cooler time-lapse features, and a rugged and waterproof design that holds up to the craziest of conditions – even if you’re 33 feet underwater.
Need a place to store and back-up files, photos, and other media? Western Digital is offering a great Thanksgiving Day Deal on a number of its external hard drives, internal hard drives, and other storage products – including the WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network Attached Storage system.
Today only, you can save up to 40% on select Western Digital products. Click here for additional models!
Organize your media collection in a single place on this high-performance 1.3 GHz dual-core processor NAS solution, and access it from anywhere. With the power of the My Cloud EX2 Ultra, you get ultra-fast transfer speeds for smooth HD streaming. And here’s the cool part: you’ll be able to automatically sync content across multiple computers, share files and folders, and back-up all your awesome stuff.
If you want to upgrade your current coffee system, or someone else’s, now’s the best to dot it. And, thanks to this Thanksgiving Day Deal, you can save $30 on this incredibly cool Keurig K-Slim bundle which includes the Coffee Lover’s Variety Pack.
Less than 5-inches wide, this machine will fit everywhere and anywhere, and with the ability to make a variety of coffee sizes with just the push of a button – 8-ounces, 10-ounces, 12-ounces – you’ll be sipping perfectly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in no time.
Sold as part of a bundle with the Coffee Lover’s variety pack that features 40 K-Cups (the coffee!), two K-Cups per popular blend. We’re talking about the Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend, The Original Donut Shop Regular, Newman’s Own Organic Special Blend, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend, Tully’s Coffee Italian Roast, and many more.
If you want to upgrade your current coffee system, or someone else’s, now’s the best to dot it. And, thanks to this Thanksgiving Day Deal, you can save $30 on this incredibly cool Keurig K-Slim bundle which includes the McCafe Variety Pack.
Less than 5-inches wide, this machine will fit everywhere and anywhere, and with the ability to make a variety of coffee sizes with just the push of a button – 8-ounces, 10-ounces, 12-ounces – you’ll be sipping perfectly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in no time.
Sold as part of a bundle with the McCafe’s variety pack that features 40 Recyclable K-Cup Pods (the coffee!). We’re talking about all of McDonald’s favorites: Premium Roast, Breakfast Blend, Columbia, and French Roast!
Cozy up this winter with this oh, so stylish thickened down coat from Orolay. A favorite and bestseller, you can now save $97 with this early Black Friday deal!
Featuring a warm fleece-lined hood, ribbed knit cuffs, special size zippers, and six – yes six! – functional pockets, this coat is a must-have for any gal on the go. Comfortable and convenient, this coat is made of high-density, water-resistant, and windproof fabric, protecting you from the elements when the weather turns.
Available in 13 different colors and patterns, with this early Black Friday women’s deal, you can save $97!
Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Stream music, make phone calls, listen to audiobooks, ask for directions, call an Uber, or order some food, with the Echo Buds you can take the convenience of Alexa “to-go” like never before. And now, during Black Friday Week, you can save $50 on a pair of your own.
Featuring the latest in audio and speaker technology, these wireless earbuds enable you to use Alexa’s impressive skills while you’re on the move. So, whether you’re at home, at the office, walking around town, running around at the gym, or just contemplating your take-out order, Alexa’s here to help you.
There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and if you’re shopping for yourself or that person who is somewhat skin obsessed, the FOREO UFO is the device du jour. This smart mask device uses a combination of thermo-therapy to prep the skin and open up pores to allow for deeper penetration of all the nutrients from your face mask, cryo-therapy to renew skin and help heal scars and breakouts, and red light therapy, which has been recognized by medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues.
Using the FOREO App, you can scan and detect skin issues and track your improvements. This smart device, coupled with Youth Junkie, Call It a Night, or other FOREO face masks can give you or your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin. There’s been an awful lot written about the power of LED light therapy in particular, especially when it comes to fighting the signs of aging, red light therapy is effective according to this well-written article from The Huffington Post.
Talk about one crazy good deal – starting now you can save 50% over at Torrid – the entire website! And, to make this deal even sweeter, you can also save 30% on the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection!
We’re featuring the incredibly soft, romantic, and feminine Light Grey Open-Front Duster Cardigan, but you can look through the entire collection at Torrid.com!
Torrid Sizing: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Torrid teamed up with Betsey Johnson for one amazingly fun and gorgeous collection in October, and now, thanks to Black Friday, you can save 30% on all items!
We featured this collection when it first dropped and we’re so excited that you can save this weekend! We’re featuring the incredibly popular Black Faux Leather Leopard Trim Moto Jacket here, but you can peruse the entire collection by clicking here.
Torrid Sizing: 00 – 6 / 10 – 30 / Medium – 6X; Torrid’s sizes run 00 – 6, which equates to 10 – 30 on a traditional sizing chart, or Medium – 6X. please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Treat yourself or someone you know to caffeine and Keurig’s K-Slim Coffee Maker this holiday season – now $60 off during this Thanksgiving Day Deal!
Less than 5-inches wide, this machine will fit everywhere and anywhere, and with the ability to make a variety of coffee sizes with just the push of a button – 8-ounces, 10-ounces, 12-ounces – you’ll be sipping perfectly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in no time.
Here’s the really cool part about Keurig: over 75 different well-known coffee makers and brands are making K-Cups (the coffee!), so chances are your teacher friends and family members will be able to enjoy all their favorite flavors and varieties.
Looking to score an Echo Show for yourself or give someone you know the power of Alexa? Check out the Echo Show 8, now 50% on during Black Friday Week.
Featuring an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, calling your friends for all those virtual happy hours will never be so cool. And, with Alexa built-in to the system, you can control all of the Alexa devices in your home, watch movies, TV shows, follow along to recipes, check the weather, and more with the sound of your voice.
There’s more to Instant Pot than pressure cookers, y’all. This programmable slow cooker – yep! low and slow! – is an incredible and cool kitchen gadget that features a 6-quart capacity, an oval design, and a ceramic-coated and nonstick removable cooking pot. And, thanks to the Thanksgiving Day Deal, it’s now 54% OFF!
Featuring a 24-hour delay function, and 10 smart programs including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment, and warm, this appliance do it all – except pressure cook! If you are looking for a pressure cooker on special, click here.
The Intex Challenger Kayak is sporty and fun with a streamlined design for easy paddling. The bright colors and hip graphics make this inflatable kayak highly visible in the water. Great for experiencing lakes and mild rivers with a friend, this kayak is perfect for two adults, but also manageable for a solo paddler.
Lightweight and compact, it’s a snap to assemble, allowing you to take the fun of kayaking wherever you go, at pretty much any time. Made with rugged vinyl construction, this sturdy kayak has an inflatable I-beam floor for comfort and rigidity. A removable skeg provides directional stability, while two adjustable, inflatable seats with backrests are included for comfort.
Quick inflating or deflating is a breeze with a Boston valve on each side. A grab line and grab handle at each end is provided for your convenience, as well as a U.S. Coast Guard I.D., and a repair patch kit. This kayak comes with all the accessories you’ll need to hit the water including two 86 inch aluminum oars and an Intex high-output pump, for easy inflation and deflation.
If you’ve never experienced sleeping under a natural goose down comforter you’re in for a surprising treat. This Kathy Ireland goose down comforter is filled with a lofty blend of all-natural small white goose feathers and large white goose down clusters. These combine to trap heat and provide “just-right” year-round sleeping comfort. Goose down is naturally temperature regulating, so you won’t get cold in the winter but you’ll also stay cool in the summer.
The 240 thread count cotton cover is comfortable next to your skin, although you might opt for a duvet cover to keep your comforter from needing to be laundered too frequently. The down filling stays in place thanks to sewn-through baffles that prevent the feathers from getting matted. Get this comforter during Black Friday week for 65% off the list price.
Have you been searching for a playful nature-inspired comforter set for one of your kids’ rooms or even your own space? This adorable light-hearted bedding set couldn’t be more a more perfect option with its splashy print of foxes, birds, flowers, and other natural elements. The quilted comforter and shams are machine washable and feature a reversible print of gray and white. This set also comes with a clever fox-shaped pillow that adds a total touch of whimsey to this cute bedding package. Get it right now for 70% off for the twin set or 72% off for the full/queen size.
If you're looking for a bedding set with a brighter splash of color, this fun fox print also comes in a navy and orange combo that's 69% off the regular price.
If you’re a gamer, you know the importance of a quality chair. So, if you’re looking for a way to make those long sessions in front of the TV more comfortable, check out the Dardashti Gaming Chair by Atlantic – now up to $130 off on Black Friday.
Designed for long gaming sessions, this commercial-grade next-gen ergonomic gaming chair is inspired by today’s high-end performance vehicles resulting in a comfortable and durable chair that’s built to last. Featuring sports-car cold-cure foam bucket seats covered in deluxe leather, two-inch lumbar curve support, eight-way adjustable armrests, 155-degrees of reclining range, and an oversized headrest, this is one heck of a chair we know you’ll love. It also swizzles 360-degrees.
This chair is available with five different piping accent colors. Each color has a different discount.
Looking to bring a little bit of the theater experience to your home? Check out the GooDee HD Projector (2020 Upgrade), an awesome system and GooDee bestseller that features improved brightness, 1080P Full HD with 1280*768p native resolution, and ultra-accurate and vivid video quality. And, thanks to this Thanksgiving Day Deal, you can save $70!
This system easily connects to your devices including TV Box, Fire Stick TV, Chromecast, PC, laptop, tablet, external speakers, Xbox, DVD player, PS3, PS4, USB stick, media players, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphone, and more! An ideal way to play movies, TV, games, this system is suitable for outdoor use for all those fun backyard parties!