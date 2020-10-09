Early Prime Day Deal: Save $60 on Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV

Prime Day is coming up with many amazing deals yet to be announced. But before October 13 gets here, there are some wonderful early Prime Day bargains to be had right now like this Toshiba 32-Inch 720p LED television complete with Amazon Fire TV built right in.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to pick this baby up. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, now’s the time to sign up. Then you’ll be ready to take advantage of all the deals on October 13 and 14.

Save $60 on Toshiba 32-Inch 720p LED TV with Fire TV

This Toshiba television features 720p resolution and HD picture quality for lifelike detail, rich contrast, and brilliant colors at a size that fits into just about any room. The quad-core CPU allows for instant search results and fluid responsiveness as you endlessly browse through what to watch tonight.

Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input and output options. If you’re like me and can’t remember which port is connected to what device, this TV allows you to customize the name of each input. That’s so helpful. On top of that, customize the picture settings for each connected device.

Televisions have gotten so light and so portable over the years that this Toshiba 32-Inch TV can be set up literally anywhere. And since it connects via WiFi, the TV can be brought outside to watch a game, have movie night under the stars, or any type of outside viewing party.

Probably the best thing about this smart TV is the use of the Amazon Fire TV platform for easy searching and Alexa compatibility. Fire TV brings together live television and streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch over-the-air TV or stream all the movies and shows you want from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. There are more than 500,000 movies and episodes ready to watch.

The included voice remote allows for easy control of television functions like power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching. Hotkey buttons on the remote immediately launch into Prime Video and Netflix quickly. It’s everything you’d expect from a remote plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more just by using your voice.

This smart TV is truly smart and also simple to use. Just plug it in and connect to your Wi-Fi signal. That’s literally all you need to do to get moving. The Toshiba is truly a plug and play device. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

If you’ve not experienced a device with Alexa before, you’re in for a treat. Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and simply say, “Find comedies,” and Alexa will show the search results from a universal catalog of hundreds of sources. There are tens of thousands of Alexa skills you can use to get information. Order a pizza, check sports scores, play games, and more.

Plus, Alexa can integrate into and control your smart home devices. By syncing all your devices onto one platform, just use your voice to set your house temperature, adjust the lights, lock the door, and more. On top of all that, the Toshiba 32-Inch 720p LED television set provides a great entertainment watching experience. Hurry, though: this deal is over on October 12.

