Travelpro Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 37%

While travel might not be on your mind right now, it’s the perfect time to plan for those spring and summer trips to come with some Travelpro Black Friday deals on purses, backpacks, and luggage at terrific discounts of up to 37% off. We’ve found some great travel essentials at the best prices we’ve seen in more than a year, and as you’d expect Travelpro, they’re all high-quality finds that you’ll use for years.

Save $69.99 on Travelpro Women’s Platinum Elite-Briefcase

Women aren’t really interested in traveling with a bulky old school briefcase, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to tote their work with them. The stylish Travelpro Platinum Elite briefcase is the ideal choice to replace both her purse and a briefcase. This bag has a roomy main compartment that’s big enough to accommodate laptops up to 16 inches, as well as files, and more.

The bag features an easy-access, zip-secure organizational compartment in front that’s ideal for stashing keys, business cards, pens, and a smartphone, as well as your passport and wallet, while the real has a strap designed to slide over an extendable luggage handle so it won’t slip off on the way through the airport. A premium leather handle makes it comfy to carry alone, but it also comes with a detachable padded shoulder strap for those times when you want to keep both hands free. Get right now for the lowest price we’ve seen since last December and save $69.99.

If you’re looking for a padded laptop bag that’s less fussy and structured, the Travelpro Maxlite 5-Laptop Carry-on Travel Tote Bag is also on sale for 27% off with these Black Friday luggage deals. And if you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a younger person who likes to travel light, save almost $70 on the Travelpro Platinum Elite Backpack.

Save $69.99 on Travelpro Platinum Elite Women’s Briefcase

35% Off Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Luggage

For extended trips, you want a bag that’s expandable with an interior built to keep your clothes and personal items in the same shape upon arrival as they were when you first packed them. The Travelpro Maxlite 5 25 inch spinner bag is a great checked bag option for lots of reasons. First, let’s talk about the contoured grip handle that makes this bag comfortable to maneuver, but even that’s not bested by the 360-degree spinner wheels that will have you driving this thing like a race car!

This uber-lightweight suitcase has a two-inch expansion panel, so there’s no worry if your shopping exceeds your original space. It features low profile top, side and bottom carry handles that make it easier to load into and out of the car. The bag has two exterior compartments for those items you want to grab on the fly, plus a full-length interior lid pocket with a zippered mesh cover, side accessory pocket, and adjustable hold-down straps for the main space.

The Travelpro Maxlite 5 Carry On Bag is a great option for those shorter trips and features many of the same advantages as the big checked bag in a scaled-down package. It’s 36% off. Another 25-inch option in case this bag sells out is the Travelpro Platinum Elite-Softside Expandable Spinner Suitcase which is on sale for 37% off, or a savings of more than $138.

Get this bag for 35% off with this Travelpro Black Friday deal and save more than $63.

Save 35% on Travelpro Maxlite 5 Expandable Spinner Suitcase

