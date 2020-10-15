Viewsonic Prime Day Deal (2020): Save 54% on Projectors

Home Projectors are fastly becoming more and more popular. With everything that these projectors can do more homes are utilizing home projector technology. A lot of folks are investing in portable home projectors so they can take these awesome inventions with them wherever they go. Imagine being able to have a 200-inch screen go with you everywhere so you can enjoy movie theater entertainment anywhere.

This state of the art home theater portable projector comes with a ton of cool features. Not only does it post a 200-inch screen anywhere, but it also shows up in 4K UHD with over 2400 LED lumens. It comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, and Wi-Fi connectivity for Smart TV streaming from YouTube, and more. Worried about efficiency? It also features solid-state LED technology with a 30,000-hour lifespan that consumes far less power than a typical LCD TV. Its Built-in Dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers deliver room-filling audio. During Prime Day ONLY you can save hundreds of dollars on this Projector at 54% off!

Price: $1099.00

Viewsonic is doing its customers a huge favor by discounting this amazing projector 54%. You can save hundreds of dollars by getting this projector on Prime Day only! If you know someone that would love this projector for their home or on the road theater then take advantage of this massive deal on Prime Day.

