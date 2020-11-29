Save $300 on Vuzix Blade 1.5 Smart Glasses: Cyber Monday Deal

Smart glasses are so incredibly cool and have grown in popularity over the past few years. With the advance in technology and the prices dropping more and more people are investing in these incredibly cool and inventive glasses. Make sure you check out this fantastic deal on the Vuzix Blade 1.5 Smart Glasses that has dropped their price lower than it has been in the past 30 days. Act fast so you can take advantage of hundreds of dollars in savings.

Vuzix Blade 1.5 Smart Glasses

The Vuzix Smart Glasses are relatively new and updated inventions that will change your life forever. If you are into AR technology then you definitely need to invest in these glasses and tell all your friends to do the same. Upgraded Smart Glasses are complete with personal protective eyewear support out of the box. They deliver a hands-free connection of the digital world to the real world, providing unprecedented access to location-aware information, data collection, remote support communications with both audio and video, and more.

The Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses benefit from the same features as the regular Blade and now include an auto-focus 8-megapixel camera, built-in stereo speakers, and advanced Vuzix voice control. No BT headset is required. With these smart glasses, all users now also enjoy the extra peace of mind that comes with their ANSI Z87.1 certification. Prescription inserts are also optionally available for most required vision corrections.

Price: $599.99

There are a ton of reasons to invest in a new set of AR Smart Glasses. Love of TV, Movies, and video games are probably the biggest reasons. If you act now, the price is the other reason. These glasses are at a massive discount and one you most likely won’t see for a long time.

