Best Prime Day Deals On Women’s Fashion

The fashion deals have spoken and we have to say: Amazon Prime Day is loaded with all kinds of awesome women’s styles, specials, and statement pieces perfect for fall and winter. With the opportunity to save up to 50% on some of the best brands, now’s the time to stock up on your favorites or start early on those holiday gift wish lists.
We’ll be updating this list throughout the day but here are some of the best women’s fashion Prime Day deals happening right now:
The Levi’s Trucker Denim Jacket is a true original, and on Amazon Prime Day you can save over $25!
An iconic look from an iconic brand, this Trucker Denim Jacket is a true wardrobe staple. Slightly cropped for a modern silhouette, this denim jacket is inspired by Levi Strauss’s first denim jacket design from 1880. Yep, this one’s an all-American classic.
Available in a wide range of denim shades and in a wide range of sizes – including plus sizes! – Levi’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket features a fold-over collar, long sleeves, pockets, and button detailing down the front and at the wrists. Machine washable – and dryer safe! – this jacket hits at the hip and is made 100% cotton.
SO, no stretch, but, that’s okay! It’s definitely one of the best denim jackets on the market today.
Available sizes: X-Small – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
On Amazon Prime Day save $25 on this jacket!
Frye is known for its fine leather goods. From boots to bags to everything in between, their collection of beautifully crafted pieces gives us major feels, ladies. And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 30% on a selection of some of their bags, backpacks, and carryalls, including the Frye Melissa Zip Scooped Hobo.
Intentionally oversized, this large hobo bag, can be worn as a shoulder bag or across the body. Featuring a zipper closure, one interior zip pocket, two interior sleeves, and printed fabric lining, this bag is as versatile as it is beautiful.
Save up to 30% on Amazon Prime Day!
Move over blue suede shoes, there’s a new style in town.
During Amazon Prime Day you can save up to 40% on some pretty incredible shoe styles, including these ballet flats from Tory Burch, now 15% off!
Don’t leave home without these easy-to-pack Tory Burch Minnie ballet flats! With an all-suede upper and rich brown leather, this version of the ever-popular style is particularly charming. Perfect all of those fall outfits, these shoes are serious must-haves, ladies. We have a feeling this style won’t last, so check them out soon!
Available sizes: 5 – 11
Save 15% on these ballet flats with this women’s Prime Day deal!
To peruse all the styles part of this incredible fashion deal, click HERE.
Get a jump start on those holiday looks and save up to 30% on a range of styles from Dress The Population, including this Catalina dress.
Available in a color for every occasion, this dress is a cute addition to your wardrobe. Made of a polyester-spandex blend, this dress is uber-comfortable and super figure-flattering. The skirt is also fully-lined. There are even pockets! We know, we know – we love that, too!
This is definitely a style you can rock to parties, happy hours, and weddings, ladies.
Please note that this is a hand wash only garment.
Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Save 20% with this women’s fashion Prime Day deal!
Sleek, stylish, and simple, these face masks will have you looking great while you’re out and about and running errands in the new normal.
Available in packs of 50, these face masks come in black and white and are made of 100% jersey three-ply cotton. The anti-microbial finish lasts up to 10 washes. Machine wash warm. Use only non-chlorine bleach if needed. Tumble dry high.
While this mask is not FDA-approved – and not intended for medical use – the CDC recommends the use of cotton or cloth face coverings in public to reduce community spread.
Loaded up with some serious stretch, these plus-size skinny jeans from Dickies are a total score on Amazon Prime Day.
Made of quality and comfortable material, these jeans are ideal for everyday wear. Featuring a flex panel at the waist, these jeans slim your figure so that you feel confident while you’re on the move.
A true wardrobe essential, these jeans are a serious must-have.
Available sizes: 16 – 24; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Save up to 20% on these jeans with this fashion deal!
Radley London’s classic Liverpool Street satchel is not only incredibly stylish but it’s sure to elevate any look you’re rocking this season. During Amazon Prime Day you can save 40% on this handbag, in addition to the entire Radley London line!
Built with structure, and available in three colors – burgundy (pictured), black, light pink – this bag features a multi-compartment design with a middle zip-top and flanking open-top front and back compartments. Inside the purse, you’ll find two slip pockets and one interior zip pocket.
Deliberately pared-down in detail, this handbag is a contemporary “less is more” update on the classic satchel design. Definitely a must-have, ladies!
Save 40% with this women’s fashion deal on Amazon Prime Day!
During Amazon Prime Day you can save up to 40% on some pretty amazing women’s footwear, like these cute ballet flats from Tory Burch.
Now 15% off, these flats from Tory Burch are a true classic. Synonymous with the Tory Burch label, these shoes are fashionable, cute, and comfortable to wear. Available in a super trendy grey embossed leather, these flats will make a killer addition to any outfit this fall. We have a feeling these shoes won’t last long, so be sure to check them out early!
Available sizes: 5 – 11
Save 15% on these ballet flats with this women’s Prime Day deal!
To peruse all the styles part of this incredible women’s fashion Prime Day deal, click HERE.
A true classic from an all-American favorite. You can now save up to 40% on these Levi’s 505 Straight Jeans.
The 505 straight offers an essential, versatile fit that works with just about anything. Dress them up, style them down, wear them with heels, rock them with flats – the possibilities are endless.
Made with just the slightest amount of stretch, these jeans are comfortable to wear, sit right at the waist and feature a straight leg. Nothing too skinny with this style!
Save up to 40% on Amazon Prime Day with this women’s fashion Prime Day deal!
During Amazon Prime Day you can save upwards of 40% on some of the most stylish dresses this season, including this cute denim number from Rails. Now 15% off on Prime Day, this dress is a total score.
Made of lightweight denim fabric, this dress hits just above mid-thigh and features a snap closure down the front. Availability is limited, so check it out while you can!
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Save 15% during Amazon Prime Day with this women’s fashion prime day deal.
For a full look at the dresses part of this women’s Prime Day deal, click HERE.
During Amazon Prime Day you can save up to 15% on Shop Bop’s most stylish fall fashion picks and we have to say, there’s a lot of really great stuff. Check out the full list HERE.
One of the featured items is the super cute and fun for fall and winter Chrissie Vest from Cupcakes & Cashmere. Made of faux fur/faux suede this vest has an open front style, exposed seaming, and patch pockets for a chic and trendy look.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; no size chart is available at this time.
Save 15% on Shop Bop Picks with this women’s fashion Prime Day deal!
Available in two stylish colors – brown gradient and blue mirror – Obsidian’s metal-framed aviators are as classic as they come. Updated with some modern touches, these glasses are comfortable to wear and feature 100% UV-coated lenses, a lightweight frame, a cool top bar design, and anti-slip nose pads for a stay-put fit.
Obsidian is a new brand of handcrafted, designer quality sunglasses. Driven by superior craftsmanship, they obsess over every detail because they want to make sure you love your glasses. It’s that simple.
Now 40% off on Amazon Prime Day, this is one fashion deal that can’t be missed.
During Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 40% on some pretty incredible shoes, including these pumps from Sam Edelman, now 15% off!
The Beth Pump brings an exciting touch to the classic stiletto with a chic square toe. The combination of comfort and quality comes to life in this chic shoe ready for anything. An instant outfit elevator, this is a fun one, ladies.
Available sizes: 6 – 10
Save 15% on these ballet flats with this women’s fashion Prime Day deal!
To peruse all the styles part of this incredible fashion deal, click HERE.
Every gal needs a pair of killer hoop earrings. The perfect gift for a family member, friend, or even just yourself, you can now save 40% on this totally cool accessory.
The Lucky Brand Large Tubular Hoop Earrings boast a stunning half hoop design that adds classic style to any look.
Save 40% on this fashion deal on Amazon Prime Day! In fact, many awesome things from Lucky are currently on sale! Check them out HERE!
Jonny Cota, Season One winner from Amazon Prime’s Making The Cut with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, is someone to watch. Known for creating fashionable streetwear, his work has even been featured on the runways of New York Fashion Week.
You can save up to 20% on select pieces during Amazon Prime Day, including this Mountain Midi Sweater Dress.
Made of 100% cotton, this puff sleeve knit sweater dress is super cute and super comfortable. Featuring eyelet detailing on the sleeves and ribbed detailing around the torso, this dress features a figure-flattering but snug fit. An adjustable zipper slit on the side makes for a versatile and fun look for fall and winter. Available in two colors.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Save 20% with this fashion prime day deal!
The shearling look is having a moment in 2020 making this Sherpa Trucker denim jacket from Levi’s a must-have. On Amazon Prime Day save over $30 with this women’s fashion prime day deal!
Lined with sherpa material – faux sheep’s wool – this jacket is perfect for when the days grow colder. A great layer piece that can be styled a number of ways, Levi’s suggests ordering your size for a fitted look or sizing up for a more relaxed vibe.
Fun fact: Levi’s was one of the first design shops to line their denim jackets with sherpa in the 90s – you could say they were the original trendsetters. Now that the biggest fashion statements from that decade are making a comeback, this look is trending once again. Big time.
Made of 100% cotton, there’s no stretch, but this jacket is machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Save over $30 with this fashion Prime Day deal!
I don’t know if you’ve heard, but fanny packs are back, and this tie-dye style is giving off major romantic vibes. Be sure to check it out on Amazon Prime Day.
Now 53% off, you can pick up this Herschel waist pack at a great price. Featuring a zipper closure with a trendy knotted leather pull, Herschel’s signature fabric lining, and a clip-fastened adjustable webbing strap, this is something trendy and fashionable to rock this season.
Dimesnions: 6.5″ x 7.75″ x 2″
Available in a variety of colors, these pull-on skinny jeans from Jag Jeans are super stylish and perfect for fall and winter. During Amazon Prime Day you can save up to 40% on these jeans.
Featuring a good amount of stretch, these jeans are super comfortable. Jag’s signature pull-on contour waistband prevents gapping and sagging to support you all day, too. These jeans also have the classic give-pocket styling that we love in classic denim looks.
Available sizes: 0-16; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Save up to 40% on Amazon Prime Day!