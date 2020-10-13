Prime Day Yard Tool Deals: Save Up to 43%

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to get an amazing deal on a big-time wood chipper or electric lawnmower, you’re in luck. Score some major savings by taking advantage of the bargains this week. We’re talking hundreds of dollars that you can save by picking up one of the items below.

These deals will come and go throughout Amazon Prime Day so make sure and bookmark this page; check back to see what will be available. Make sure that your Prime membership is ready to go. Only Prime Members may take advantage of these deals.

Save $242 on the SuperHandy Wood Chipper

You absolutely must have a wood chipper in your arsenal of yard tools. You can save $242 on this SuperHandy 7 HP 212cc Wood Chipper for Amazon Prime Day. This powerful tool is 43% off which is an amazing deal. Here’s why you need this in your garden shed:

If you have leaves and trees that drop debris all over your landscape, you could rake it all up and dispose of it. The problem is that all that yard waste takes up a massive amount of space. And if you have any sort of garden or shrub beds, it could use some fresh compost that a chipper can provide.

The SuperHandy Wood Chipper features a large hopper for chipping and shredding branches up to three inches in diameter. The chipper mulches yard debris with a reduction ratio of 15:1 into the top discharge hopper. The 7HP 212cc horizontal 4-stroke single-cylinder OHV gas-powered engine keeps things running smoothly but keep in mind that it’s best not to use ethanol for fuel.

The 3,600 RPM rotor is more than enough to effectively handle tree branches that are fed into the machine. Limbs will absolutely be no problem. Leaves and brush can be shredded as well, just make sure the debris isn’t wet when you go to shred. The chute is large enough to get multiple tree trimmings at once to the blades while the discharge chute is adjustable so you can make that pile of mulch where you need it.

This wood chipper can be towed with an ATV, riding lawn mower, or small tractor easily so you can place it where you need it (tow bar kit sold separately). What’s that? A three-year limited warranty comes with this machine? That’s right. Not only is this valuable machine on sale for 43% off but you’ve got peace of mind for three years as well.

Price: $387.59

See Also: