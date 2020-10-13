YOSUDA Prime Day Deal: Save $128 on Indoor Cycling Bike

Save $128 on the popular YOSUDA indoor cycling bike with this huge Prime Day deal. You’ll need to be signed in as a Prime member to view this deal. The price of this indoor cycling bike has been slashed by $128, making this the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. Not a Prime member? Join now to take advantage of this great deal and many others this Prime Day.

This YOSUDA indoor cycling bike is just a fraction of the price of a Peloton or other high-end model. If you’re looking for a solid home spin bike that won’t break the bank, this bike is a safe choice.

For starters, it has a hefty 35-pound flywheel. Some bikes have even larger flywheels, but 35 pounds is about average for this price range. In short, you’ll experience smooth and uninterrupted pedaling, even during intense workouts like HIIT or Tabata intervals. You’ll also feel comfortable and confident during jogs out of the saddle.

A belt drive system minimizes excess noise so you don’t have to worry about disturbing others. Unlike bike trainers, which can get louder under heavier loads, this spin bike will remain quiet during the most challenging hill climbs and sprints. A simple twist to the right or left adds or removes resistance. You can also push down on the red knob to stop quickly if necessary.

To ensure you’re comfortable before you start each ride, the seat adjusts up and down as well as front and back. The seat height ranges from 25 to 35 inches to fit a variety of riders. You can also adjust the handlebars up and down as needed. With Peloton, you’re also paying for an integrated tablet with direct access to the company’s library loaded with classes. The YOSUDA doesn’t have a built-in tablet, but you can perch your smartphone or tablet on the media holder to follow along with your favorite classes. If you’d rather go it alone, you can simply listen to your favorite music or podcast to pass the time.

If you like to keep tabs on your workout stats as you ride, this indoor cycling bike has an LCD monitor that displays your speed, time, distance, calories burned and odometer. You’ll also find an integrated bottle holder to help you stay hydrated during rides.

Cage pedals come standard on this bike, complete with adjustable covers to support your feet and prevent them from slipping as you ride. You can also swap them out for your favorite SPD pedals. Check out our guide to the best indoor cycling shoes if you need to pick out a new pair of shoes as well.

Need a quick summary? Here’s why the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike could be right for you:

Quiet belt drive

Device holder with room for a tablet

LCD monitor displays workout statistics

35-pound flywheel provides a smooth and stable ride

