Zinus Furniture Prime Day Deals (2020): Save Up to 65%

Buying a new piece of furniture can be stressful. Matching with an already existing decor can take time and effort, but the bottom line is the price. Luckily there are some great deals on modern, comfortable furniture from Zinus. This Ricardo sofa will look great in any living area and provide a comfy place to sit or lay down while binging your favorite shows. Most sofas like this one can cost upwards of $750 and even with a great deal, you could pay $600. This sofa was originally listed at $467 which is far less than other similar sofas and couches. IF you act now you can buy this sofa for nearly half of the original listed price. The dimensions of this product are 78.4″ L x 30.7″ W x 31.5” H.