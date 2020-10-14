Zinus Furniture Prime Day Deals (2020): Save Up to 65%

Furniture can be pretty costly so taking advantage of great deals like these can save some serious money. Zinus Furniture offers everything from box springs to living room furniture with a modern flair. You can save hundreds of dollars by acting fast and making the most of these great Prime Day Deals.
A new box spring can really make the difference between tossing and turning and getting a great night’s sleep. Most folks balk at investing in a new box spring because of the cost. They deal with their uncomfortable bed for years when they could take advantage of a great deal like this and wake up rested every morning. Originally this box spring is listed at $250 which is typical for a metal frame, solid construction box spring. If you act fast this Prime Day you save 65% and spend less than $100 for a great new box spring. The 65% off deal is on the Queen size box spring, but no worries, there are some pretty massive savings on other sizes like King and California King.
Buying a new piece of furniture can be stressful. Matching with an already existing decor can take time and effort, but the bottom line is the price. Luckily there are some great deals on modern, comfortable furniture from Zinus. This Ricardo sofa will look great in any living area and provide a comfy place to sit or lay down while binging your favorite shows. Most sofas like this one can cost upwards of $750 and even with a great deal, you could pay $600. This sofa was originally listed at $467 which is far less than other similar sofas and couches. IF you act now you can buy this sofa for nearly half of the original listed price. The dimensions of this product are 78.4″ L x 30.7″ W x 31.5” H.
Adding storage space to your home doesn’t have to mean taking away from the decor or taking away from the available space. A great bookcase that doubles as a coat rack and shoe storage makes the most of open space and adds to the concept that you are trying to achieve. Made with solid Acacia wood, offering four shelves with a metal frame and hanging storage. This bookcase does it all without compromising the look you are trying to achieve. Now, the price. Most storage spaces can cost hundreds more than this one is being sold for this Prime Day. For Prime members you can buy this product for 28% off of the original list price of nearly $350.
Mattresses are typically really expensive. There are few out there that are cost-effective and comfortable, Zinus is one of those mattresses. This Euro Top Hybrid mattress features pressure relief inner springs that will turn a rough night’s sleep into a great night’s sleep. When you are well-rested you feel better and are able to be more productive. Saving money also makes a person feel better and for a limited time this Prime Day only you can save 32% on this 13-inch supportive foam mattress. The featured deal is on the Queen sized mattress from Zinus but there are some other pretty great savings on other sizes as well.
Adding a mattress platform can make your bed more comfortable and raise it to a level that brings your room together more. For folks that have slept on just a mattress on the floor adding a frame or platform can make all the difference in the world. This Curtis Platform is on sale for Prime Day and that sale is 50% off the original price of $250. Made with durable wood slats will extend the life of your mattress and any support system you add to the top of that mattress. This item is a must-have for anyone that isn’t getting the good night’s rest that they deserve. Don’t sleep on this Prime Day deal, act fast to take advantage of these savings.
Farmhouse tables aren’t made just for farms and barns anymore. The Farmhouse look is chic, it is warm and inviting and it is the perfect way to fill a space with a table and seating that will create a mood in your place. This Becky Farmhouse table is beautifully crafted and great for breakfasts, dinners, parties and even working from home. The table is made from two-tone painted pine, features two benches the fit nicely under the table for space-saving when not in use. The table measures 45 inches x 28 inches x 29 inches and the benching measures 36.2 inches x 14 inches x 18 inches. For Prime Day, this Farmhouse table is available at an AMAZING deal. Originally this set sold for $400 but you can buy it on Prime Day only for 40% off, saving you over $160.
Contemporary is one of the most popular looks in the furniture and interior design game. The look can turn any internal space into a comfortable living area. Luckily, there are some fantastic deals from Zinus Furniture on great looking and totally comfortable sofas and loveseats. This chestnut brown sofa is the perfect place to watch your favorite films and sports while unwinding after a long day. Originally the list price on this sofa was nearly $450 but for a limited time this Prime Day, you can buy this sofa for 38% off the list price with your Amazon Prime membership.
Typically end tables are bought in pairs, one fr each side of the bed or couch or chair. That means you end up spending twice as much as you wanted to keep things balanced in your living space. Luckily this Prime Day there is a 53% savings on this gorgeous end table so you can buy two for less than the original price of one! The table is made of sturdy steel and wood and sports a gorgeous mahogany finish. The dimensions are 20 x 20 x 20 inches and the weight capacity is 100lbs. If you act fast you can save 53% on this end table with an original price of $80. Make sure you take advantage of the Prime Day deal before it is too late.
The Shalini Platform is the perfect solution to a bad night’s sleep. The sturdy wood slats will increase the life of your mattress and will add to a supportive sleep and make you more rested for the following day. The platform features a headboard that moves with the platform to make remodeling a but easier. It also adds some interior decor flair to the bedroom. This Prime Day you can save BIG on this Shalini Platform. The original list price was $400, but on Prime Day you can save 36%. That is an amazing deal on a piece of furniture that can be as costly as $600 or $700 dollars or more. Make sure you take advantage of this deal.