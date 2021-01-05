Amy Slaton Now: Has the ‘1000-LB Sisters’ Star Given Birth?

When America first met Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton-Halterman on Season 1 of the TLC docuseries 1000-LB Sisters Amy weighed 406 pounds, and her older sister weighed 605 pounds. The series focused on their respective journeys to lose weight and qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

While working with bariatric surgeon Dr. Proctor, the two Kentucky sisters started to exercise and refigure their diets to reach their goal weight. While Amy lost enough pounds to qualify for surgery, Tammy was 50 pounds short of reaching her goal.

For Amy, 33, the main incentive for her to drop the weight was so that she could have children with her husband, Michael Halterman. In Season 2 of 1000-LB Sisters, which premiers on January 4, 2021 — Amy reveals she’s pregnant — a shocking revelation since it’s been only four months since her surgery.

In the trailer for Season 2, exclusively released by People on Monday, “I got a big secret,” Amy tells Dr. Proctor, while a video of her pregnancy announcement photoshoot is revealed.

“What’s your secret?” the surgeon asks. “I’m pregnant,” Amy responds.

During her confessional, Amy opens up about her pregnancy concerns but also shares how happy she is. “Having a baby means the world to me,” the reality star explains. “It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

While the Slaton sisters finished filming Season 2 months ago, fans of the series are wondering if Amy has since given birth. Thus far, neither Amy nor Tammy have revealed any hint on their social media channels as to whether or not there’s a newborn child in their family. Viewers will just have to wait and see.

Amy Shared a YouTube Video About the Moment She Discovered She was Pregnant

how I found out I was pregnant ( sneak peak of 1000lbs sister) 1/4/2021 2021-01-04T02:02:16Z

Amy initially went to the emergency room, a visit that lasted three hours, because she was having difficulty going to the bathroom. “I finally got to poop,” she says in the video, “but there was also a little twist.”

Once she was back inside the car, Amy hands Michael her doctor’s note. After a beat, Michael looks at her and Amy says, “I’m pregnant.”

“Are you serious?” Michael asks, to which Amy replies, “I told them to check it four times.” It’s clear the couple is overwhelmed with joy at the surprising news.

While at the doctor’s office, Amy had needed an x-ray to see how much she was “clogged up,” but needed to take a pregnancy test first, as is protocol. “So, I did the test,” Amy says, “he came back in and goes we can’t do the x-ray because you’re pregnant.”

“I was like, ‘You’ve got the wrong person, dude,'” Amy says.

Tammy Isn’t Thrilled Amy Got Pregnant So Fast



“When I first heard that Amy was pregnant I was feeling all sorts of things, I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her surgery,” Tammy, 34, told People.

On a phone call in the Season 2 trailer, the sisters discuss how risky it was for Amy to get pregnant so soon after weight loss surgery. “I wish he was lying to you,” Tammy says after learning about Amy’s pregnancy.

“I know,” Amy says. “It’s like, ‘I’m scared as hell.'”

In a separate interview, Tammy says, “When Amy told me she was pregnant, I didn’t know really what to say, other than like, ‘Really? Are you freakin’ serious? You know you’re not supposed to be pregnant right now.'”

However, Tammy told People that she’s genuinely excited for her sister. “I’m happy she got pregnant because it was the one thing she most wanted in life.”

