‘1883’ Streaming: How to Watch Series Premiere Online

The long-awaited prequel spinoff to “Yellowstone,” called “1883,” is premiering on Sunday, December 19. The first episode will air at 9:04 p.m. Eastern, immediately after “Yellowstone” finishes airing Episodes 1 and 2 will air on the Paramount Network, and then the rest of the series will move over to the Paramount+ streaming service.

If you don’t have cable or Paramount Plus, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the first two episodes of “1883” Season 1 online. After that, you will have to watch the series on the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “1883” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “1883” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “1883” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the Paramount Network, and you can get your first month for just $16:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “1883” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The Paramount Network is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “1883” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “1883” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘1883’ Season 1 Preview





1883 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. Staring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. 1883 is streaming December 19 exclusively on Paramount+.… 2021-12-03T19:01:46Z

You can watch a trailer for the series above.

The synopsis reads: “In the 1880s, the Dutton family treks through the Great Plains to establish their homestead on the Montana frontier.”

Another official description reads: “1883, a Yellowstone origin story, follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

The description for episode 1, which airs tonight, reads: “The Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains in search of a new home.”

Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, are both part of the “1883” cast, which is heled by Taylor Sheridan.

Faith Hill plays Margaret Dutton and Tim McGraw plays James Dutton, John Dutton’s great-grandparents. Audie Rick and Isabel May play their children (and May is also the series’ narrator), EW reported. The series is about the family’s journey of herding longhorn cattle from Texas to Montana.

EW reported that the series will answer some questions about how John Dutton’s family acquired as much land as they have. Taylor Sheridan said the series will also “paint a true reflection of a time and a place.”

Minor spoiler below for episode 2:

Deadline reported on December 10 that Tom Hanks will appear in a flashback scene sometime during the second episode, when we look back at a scene from the Civil War. Sheridan said this is just one of several surprise celebrity appearances.

