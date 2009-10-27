Schwarzenegger, Stallone, And Willis: The Unholy Three

So expectations are terribly high for The Expendables, the action flick written and directed by Sylvester Stallone. A knowing throwback to the glory days of 80s action movies, the tale follows a group of mercenaries dispatched to overthrow a South American dictator. The cast is a veritable Who’s Who of ass-kickers from the past few decades – Jet Li! Jason Statham! Mickey Rourke! Randy F’n Couture! And Stallone himself as the leader of the pack. But the adrenaline just got amped up a level with the announcement that, for the first time ever, the three biggest action stars of the 80s and 90s will not only be in the flick, but have a scene together. Stallone’s character just filmed a short scene with two new players – Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yeah, buddy – Rambo, the Terminator, and John McClane, in the same friggin movie. Ethelmae’s Blog has all the details.