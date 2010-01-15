Jessica Simpson In The Studio With Billy Corgan

Okay, this is just weird. Bubble-headed pop starlet and Trainwreck 100 inductee Jessica Simpson has returned to the studio to start work on a new album. The weird thing? Who she’s doing it with. New boyfriend Billy Corgan. Yes, the Smashing Pumpkins guy. It was weird enough that they were dating, but not terribly surprising – he’s been linked with people as diverse as Courtney Love, Helena Christensen and Tila Tequila. But what will this bizarre new music sound like? I am having a hard time reconciling Simpson’s manufactured mecha-pop with Corgan’s neo-grunge 70s emo sound. More news as events warrant.