First Picture of New Conan the Barbarian Released

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a lot on his plate at the moment, what with the whole failed-state thing and all, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to suffer a Conan-less existence. Stargate: Atlantis actor Jason Momoa has been cast to replace him, which upset a lot of people who didn’t think Momoa was buff enough to carry Ah-nuld’s sword, but now that this picture’s out those nay-sayers should be cowering in fear. Momoa’s shoulder looks like it’s approximately the size of a bowling ball, and his chest looks almost as big as a Chevy Malibu.
The movie, set to be released some time next year by Nu Boyana Film Studios, will have a pretty standard plot: Conan will be adventuring across Hyboria to avenge the death of his father (Ron Perlman), there will be a love interest, played by Rachel Nichols, and Rose Mcgowan will play a witch as the cherry on top. There aren’t many details to go by, but that eyebrow raise Momoa’s got going on makes me think this movie could get pretty awesome.
