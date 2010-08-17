Full Release: Music

One of the biggest names in heavy metal drops a new disc this week, which should be more than enough reason to get you to the record store. If it’s not, here’s everything else hitting shelves this week.

Iron Maiden – The Final Frontier – The leading lights of the NWOBHM (that’s New Wave Of British Heavy Metal for the posers out there) release their longest album ever, a 76 minute slab of classic grind that finds the band stretching their aged limbs in a number of directions. Initial response has been overwhelmingly positive, making this a must-buy for any true metal fan this week.

American Hi-Fi – Fight The Frequency – So this is basically Miley Cyrus’s backing band that wants people to pretend that they’re a real band? Okay then. Inoffensive pop-punk from this quartet, who have been working on the album since 2007 (that’s an awful long time) before the more important duties of looking credible behind a Disney Channel starlet came along.

David Gray – Foundling – Of all the current batch of singer-songwriters working the room these days, I’ve found few better than Englishman David Gray for getting chicks in the mood. Of course, of course, you listen to him for his lyrics and soulful delivery yadda yadda yadda – let’s be straight with each other. Putting on that new Maiden album isn’t going to make chicks drop their pants (unless it’s 1976, they have feathered hair, and you’re in the back of a Camaro). This will. So you should buy it for those purposes.

Trace Adkins – Cowboy’s Back In Town – But where did cowboy go? Country music perplexes me – I understand all about the Great American Songbook and the legacy of performers, but so much of it just seems weird. I read a pretty great New Yorker article that was all about how country works to celebrate the average American middle-class way of life, which seems bizarre because all the really awesome country songs are about killing people or getting drunk. Oh, wait – same thing. This is the guy who did that “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” song which was pretty hilarious.

Ray LaMontangne – God Willing And The Creek Don’t Rise – So this dude was working 65 hour weeks in a shoe factory in New Hampshire when he heard a Steven Stills song on the radio and that made him quit to pursue his dreams. Dude, you don’t need a reason to quit working in a shoe factory. Four albums later, he’s carved a comfortable place for himself with his gravelly voice and sharp songwriting.