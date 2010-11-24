What Movie Should I Watch This Weekend?

Movies In Theaters on November 24th, 2010

With Thanksgiving hitting this Thursday, all the new movies this week will be released on Wednesday instead of Friday. The phenomena of studios expecting huge turnouts on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day has always perplexed me. I realize there are many out there with no family or friends that may choose to kill a couple of hours by catching a flick while everyone else is eating turkey, but is that a big enough demographic to justify planning major releases around? Also, where are these mythical families that, as soon as the last of cranberry sauce is gone start running out the door shouting, “We have to get there early and grab a row with ten empty seats!” I shouldn’t judge, I line up outside stores at 3am for discounted blenders for Aunt Rose.

A Mixed Bag

There are four major studio releases scheduled for Wednesday. First up is Tangled, the newest animated release from Disney, but since you’re not a 3 year old girl, we’ll move on. Love and Other Drugs stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a Viagra sales rep and Anne Hathaway as the crazy lady he’s in love with. It feels like they are trying to sell this to girls as a romantic movie, and to guys as, “Hey, you might see Anne topless.” They started filming this a year ago, and it’s been bouncing around the schedule a fair bit since then. Just rent Garden State again and then take a nap. Next up we have Burlesque. Holy moly, I have been looking forward to this one for months. For everyone that said Christina Aguilera was copying Mariah Carey all these years, you had no idea how right you were, because now we have her Glitter. Christina makes her starring debut as a small-town girl named Ali who moves to scary Los Angeles to make it on her own and gets her chance in Cher’s burlesque club. My problems: (a) you’re 30, you should have made your starring debut when Britney made Crossroads; (b) if your name is Ali and you’re a girl, you’re not from a small town; and (c) Kristen Bell is in this and is eighth billed. Something is not right about that.

Going Faster

That leaves Faster. Let’s face it, Faster is all over this site at the moment so anything good I say about it you will take with a grain of salt. That being said, when I look at the IMDB page for Faster and I look at the pages for the other three releases scheduled for this weekend, the cast and crew for Faster are head-and-shoulders above the others. Yes, the buzz that this has going for it is that The Rock has finally come back to making movies for adults, but lets look at some of the other names here: Tom Berenger, Billy Bob Thornton, Carla Gugino, Maggie Grace, Moon Bloodgood, and Jennifer Carpenter. This will be George Tillman Jr.’s followup to his last directorial effort, the underrated Notorious. Really, this seems like the type of movie that you know whether you are going to watch it or not from the first time you see the commercials. Help The Rock defeat the Potter juggernaut this weekend, folks. It’s the closest thing to quality you are likely to find at the theater.