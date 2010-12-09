What Movie Should I Watch This Weekend?

Movies In Theaters on December 10, 2010

If this past weekend was any indication, if you decide to watch a movie this weekend you might have the theater to yourself. Everyone is so busy trying to get their holiday shopping out of the way no one is making time for flicks. Attendance is down from last year at this time and it’s hard to tell if it’s that the studios are holding all their major releases for the next two weekends or if everyone is sharing a general feeling of, “Eh, I’ll Redbox it in a couple of months.” This week we only have a couple of releases that will interest you, and only one of those is actually opening wide this weekend. First up we have The Tourist, a Johnny Depp – Angelina Jolie spy caper film. Depp plays a guy trying to get over a breakup by vacationing in Venice where to his amazement Jolie hits on him. It’s a trap, Johnny! Next up is The Fighter. With a limited opening of New York and L.A. this weekend and opening everywhere next, this is the story of “Irish” Micky Ward and his trainer brother Dicky. This one has major award potential for everything from Best Picture to every acting award.

If you happen to live in New York or Los Angeles, feel free to check out The Fighter a week before the rest of America gets a chance to and let us know how it is in the comments below. Other than that, you are pretty much on your own. The Tourist has bad buzz surrounding it, and at this point every other choice you have at the theater has been there for a while. Perhaps it’s time to knock out something on the honey-do list?