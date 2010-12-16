What Movie Should I Watch This Weekend?

Movies In Theaters on December 17, 2010

Another blah week from Hollywood. Seriously, are all the childless people staying away from the theaters or something? Narnia came in first this past week, followed by the severely underrated The Tourist. Don’t believe the hype folks, some critics are just too lazy to come up with their own ideas for reviews is all. I believe those two were followed by thirteen cartoons and a handful of movies that have been out for three months. That’s the hard part about being a movie fan this time of year, when all the studios are releasing films for two crowds: the kids home on holiday vacation, and the artsy award type folks that drink wine while they watch their movies. If you don’t have a kid, why do you care about Yogi Bear? On the other hand, if you want to see Black Swan but live in a small town, there goes a whole day of your weekend down the drain.

“Every geek old enough to remember VHS tapes is hyped for this movie”

Enough belly-achin’, on to this week’s releases. We have two movies to highlight this week. First up is TRON: Legacy. Every geek old enough to remember VHS tapes is hyped for this movie. Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) disappeared almost 20 years ago, leaving behind a son. Now, after receiving a page asking him to visit his dad’s abandoned arcade, Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) finds himself transported into the same computer program his father has been trapped in all this time. Now father and son must team together and fight their way out if they ever want to see the sun again. Don’t lie to yourself, you’ll buy a ticket just for Olivia Wilde in a leather jumpsuit. Next up is Casino Jack, starring Kevin Spacey as Jack Abramoff, the Washington D.C. lobbyist sentenced to six years in federal prison for corruption of public officials, among other charges. They spiced his life up a little for the film, with the mob chasing after him and such, but it actually has really good buzz going for it, and Spacey was just nominated for a Golden Globe for this performance. Unfortunately, it is only in limited release, but if you are lucky enough to have it playing nearby, give it a shot.







