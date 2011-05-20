XLR8R John Talabot Podcast

XLR8R’s podcast series is pretty stellar. This time they’ve got Spanish producer John Talabot (turns out John Talabot is NOT his real name) mixing a set for them, and its a good one. About this one they say:

XLR8R has been tracking the progress of John Talabot for more than a year now, and although we’ve gleefully devoured one washed-out, blissful house tune after another from the Spanish producer, precious little information has emerged as to who he actually is. However, we do know that he resides in Barcelona, pals around with the guys in Delorean, has released a couple of singles on Permanent Vacation, and has been tapped to remix folks like The xx, Glasser, and Teengirl Fantasy. Talabot has put together an exclusive mix for the XLR8R podcast series, an offering that finds the mysterious auteur hazily winding his way through sun-soaked house, spacey disco, washy techno, and all points in between.

Download or stream the mix, see the track listing, and sign up for the podcasts at XLR8R’s site.