Miley Cyrus will guest star in the October 17 episode of Two and a Half Men, playing the daughter of Walden’s (Ashton Kutcher) friend.

The sit-com’s brilliant writers had the good sense to present her in as little clothing as possible. Here’s a sneak peek.



Miley ends up in bed with Walden, but Jake (below) — the formerly fat brat son of Alan (Emmy winner Jon Cryer) — is the one her character wants to bang.







Via Daily Mail.