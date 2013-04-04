5 Days Until ‘Mad Men’ = 5 ‘Mad Men’ Parodies That Even Roger Sterling Would Love

Look out mad men and mad women, your favorite misogynistic, alcoholic, cancerific drama is back on television in five days. So to to celebrate, we thought we’d bring you the top five Mad Men parodies on YouTube. Watch below, and be sure to share with your other Mad friends!

5. Mad Fan

4. Mad Women

3. Mad Men in 60 Seconds

2. Sexist Mad Men Spoof

1. The Walking Dead Meets Mad Men

Mad Men season six debuts with a two-hour premier on AMC on Sunday, April 7, at 9 PM EST/8 PM CST.

