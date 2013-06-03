Amanda Bynes Evicted From NYC Apartment

Amanda Bynes has been evicted. Between her arrest, police raids, family drama, and Twitter wars with several stars (including Perez Hilton, Courtney Love, Lance Bass, and Rihanna), the downward spiral continues.

According to the Huffington Post’s report, the plan to have Bynes evicted has “been in the works for weeks.” Due to constant complaints from her neighbors and tenants in the luxury high-rise Biltmore building, eviction for Bynes has been inevitable.

A source revealed to In Touch that Bynes was:

notified that she is no longer welcome as a tenant in the building in light of recent events

In Touch had previously reported that Bynes would smoke marijuana in the lobby of the W hotel, where she was living prior to this apartment, and she was recently accused accused of similar incident at the Biltmore, leading to the current events.

Perez Hilton continues to cover the star’s destruction via his own site reporting that a source revealed:

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, movers showed up and removed Amanda’s belongings from her apartment. Even before her arrest, residents had constant complaints about the smell of marijuana coming from her apartment. She had also cursed out residents and the doormen, and the smell of pot from her apartment was really annoying people.

So, where is Amanda right now? Stay tuned!