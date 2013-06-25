Chris Brown’s Abuse Accuser Fakes It: Deanna Gines Limps on Wrong Knee

Chris Brown’s Abuse Accuser Fakes It: Deanna Gines Limps on Wrong Knee

  • Published
  • Updated
Chris Brown

(Getty images)

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Apparently, things got a little confusing for Deanna Gines after she was allegedly shoved to the ground by Chris Brown at the Heat Ultra Lounge. According to TMZ.com, the attention-seeking drunk girl reported that Chris injured her right leg… meanwhile, she was spotted being escorted out of the lounge limping on her left. Obviously, Deanna must have forgotten which leg was hurting her. Duh…

Do you think Deanna is telling the truth? Tell your friends about it!

Share Tweet Share Email

Some people will do and say anything these days for the sake of media attention…

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Deanna’s “injured” right leg did didn’t do it for her this time. I mean… left leg.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Luckily, there’s really nothing convincing about Deanna’s claims. This may have just been another case of a drunk, media-seeking drama-mama likely in need of a sobering cup of joe and a cab home. It seems Chris got off the hook… this time!

Watch the captured footage of Deanna’s embarrasing mistake below! From TMZ.com:
Or, click here for the full story.

Read More From Heavy

Miley Cyrus Tweets Threat to Billy Ray Cyrus Over Mystery Woman: ‘Tell the Truth’

Read More From Heavy

Rihanna’s Instagram Attack on Daily Mail Writer Liz Jones [Photo]

Share this if you're glad Chris didn't get in trouble for this hoax!

Share Tweet Share Email
Read More
, , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook