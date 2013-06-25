Dylis Croman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dylis Croman is under fire as a photo of her with Miley Cyrus was tweeted by Cyrus and then suddenly deleted. Along with the tweeted image came somewhat of a threat to father Billy Ray to “tell the truth”. This too was deleted.

Let’s find out a little more about the “mystery woman” and her connection to Billy Ray Cyrus. Take a look at our 5 Fast Facts on Dylis Croman.

Miley Cyrus Uses Twitter To Out Father’s Alleged Affair With Broadway Co-Star Dylis Croman http://t.co/4IiT0sGMIP — Hollywoodite (@Hollywoodite) June 25, 2013

1. Dylis Starred on Broadway With Billy Ray Cyrus

Last year, Dylis and Billy Ray were in the cast of “Chicago” on Broadway together. Check out this behind-the-scenes video where she sings Billy Ray’s praises.

2. Croman is a Romantic

In this video, watch Croman lovingly give kisses and wish viewers a “Happy Valentine’s Day”, along with two other cast-mates from “Chicago: The Musical”.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Raymond Bokhour, Nili Bassman and Dylis Croman! http://t.co/WdGBfNTg — Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) February 11, 2012

3. Dylis is a Dallas Dame

Croman is a Texas girl from Dallas. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and grew up in the area, where she was a member of the Dance Council of North Texas. The organization still keeps tabs on Croman’s stage accomplishments, along with many other alums on their site.

4. The Girl is Well-Known on the Broadway Circuit

Having starred in many shows besides Chicago, Croman has many stage cronies as well as Broadway fans. Some of the other famous shows that Croman has performed in include “Sweet Charity”, “Fosse”, “Oklahoma”, and “A Chorus Line”.

The trumpet solo at :35 seconds. Heaven. Teach me, Dylis Croman- http://t.co/zUK3iGh3 — Ryan Steele (@RySteele) December 13, 2011

5. Miley Cyrus Has Met Dylis, aka the “Mystery Woman”

New picture of Miley backstage at Chicago with Dylis Croman, one of Chicago’s Merry Murderesses last night! pic.twitter.com/6B5og9pj — Miley Cyrus News (@gypsyhearttour) November 19, 2012

At an after-party, backstage for “Chicago”, Dylis and Miley had a little time to chat and pose for a photo op. It’s uncertain how much time they actually spent together.