Dylis Croman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dylis Croman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Published
  • Updated
Dylis Croman, Miley Cyrus, Mystery Woman, Billy Ray Cyrus, Chicago, Divorce

(Instagram)

Dylis Croman is under fire as a photo of her with Miley Cyrus was tweeted by Cyrus and then suddenly deleted. Along with the tweeted image came somewhat of a threat to father Billy Ray to “tell the truth”. This too was deleted.

Read More From Heavy

Miley Cyrus Tweets Threat to Billy Ray Cyrus Over Mystery Woman: ‘Tell the Truth’

Let’s find out a little more about the “mystery woman” and her connection to Billy Ray Cyrus. Take a look at our 5 Fast Facts on Dylis Croman.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you're really into this, you should share it!

Share Tweet Share Email

1. Dylis Starred on Broadway With Billy Ray Cyrus

Dylis Croman, Miley Cyrus, Mystery Woman, Billy Ray Cyrus, Chicago, Divorce

(Chicago Poster)

Last year, Dylis and Billy Ray were in the cast of “Chicago” on Broadway together. Check out this behind-the-scenes video where she sings Billy Ray’s praises.

2. Croman is a Romantic

In this video, watch Croman lovingly give kisses and wish viewers a “Happy Valentine’s Day”, along with two other cast-mates from “Chicago: The Musical”.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Send this to your friends if your a hopeless romantic!

Share Tweet Share Email

3. Dylis is a Dallas Dame

Dylis Croman, Miley Cyrus, Mystery Woman, Billy Ray Cyrus, Chicago, Divorce

(Facebook)

Croman is a Texas girl from Dallas. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and grew up in the area, where she was a member of the Dance Council of North Texas. The organization still keeps tabs on Croman’s stage accomplishments, along with many other alums on their site.

4. The Girl is Well-Known on the Broadway Circuit

Dylis Croman, Miley Cyrus, Mystery Woman, Billy Ray Cyrus, Chicago, Divorce

(Getty Images)

Having starred in many shows besides Chicago, Croman has many stage cronies as well as Broadway fans. Some of the other famous shows that Croman has performed in include “Sweet Charity”, “Fosse”, “Oklahoma”, and “A Chorus Line”.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

5. Miley Cyrus Has Met Dylis, aka the “Mystery Woman”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At an after-party, backstage for “Chicago”, Dylis and Miley had a little time to chat and pose for a photo op. It’s uncertain how much time they actually spent together.

If you think there's definitely more to this story, share it!

Share Tweet Share Email

Read More From Heavy

Chris Brown Hit & Run Violates Rihanna Probation, Faces Possible Jail Time

Read More From Heavy

Rihanna’s Instagram Attack on Daily Mail Writer Liz Jones [Photo]
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook