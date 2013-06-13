Kanye West Art Basel Rant: Kim Distracts Me From ‘Higher Purpose’

Kanye West Art Basel Rant: Kim Distracts Me From ‘Higher Purpose’

  • Published
  • Updated

Kanye West, Kanye West Rant, Kanye West Kim Kardashian

(Getty Images)

Last night at 11 p.m. ET, Kanye West was in true Kanye form as he delivered a new rant comparing himself to Steve Jobs and Andy Warhol at Art Basel in Switzerland.

Radaronline reports that he also declared:

I am a God.

Well, it’s actually a new song of his, but still. Watch “I Am a God” below.

Share this whether you believe Kanye is God or not!

Share Tweet Share Email

Kanye also talked about his relationship with Kim Kardashian saying that being with her sometimes “distracts him from that higher purpose.” He also says that:

I fight in my position of being a very commercial celebrity boyfriend. I fight to push culture forward every chance I get.

In the Rick Owens furniture showroom, Kanye also told a crowd of 200 people that:

I feel almost like Steve Jobs giving one of those addresses right now.

Share this if you're a Steve Jobs fan!

Share Tweet Share Email

But the quote that took the cake was this:

What I want people to understand about sampling and producing is that it’s really similar to — and I know this is obvious what I’m going to say, because I’m a black guy so I’m gonna name the ‘most obvious artist in the world, Warhol — but it’s very similar to the … Warhol would appropriate a Campbell’s Soup can is the way I would sonically appropriate a Ray Charles sample or a Michael Jackson sample.

Yikes. We are hoping this is just a decoy to distract us from all the cheating rumors floating around in regards to Leyla Ghobadi.

Read More From Heavy

Leyla Ghobadi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

Kris Humphries’ Ex-Girlfriend Myla Sinanaj Predicts Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Read More From Heavy

Kim Kardashian Moving On With Jonathan Cheban Since Kanye Cheating Rumors
Read More
, , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook