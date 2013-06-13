Kanye West Art Basel Rant: Kim Distracts Me From ‘Higher Purpose’

Last night at 11 p.m. ET, Kanye West was in true Kanye form as he delivered a new rant comparing himself to Steve Jobs and Andy Warhol at Art Basel in Switzerland.
Radaronline reports that he also declared:
I am a God.
Well, it’s actually a new song of his, but still. Watch “I Am a God” below.
Kanye also talked about his relationship with Kim Kardashian saying that being with her sometimes “distracts him from that higher purpose.” He also says that:
I fight in my position of being a very commercial celebrity boyfriend. I fight to push culture forward every chance I get.
In the Rick Owens furniture showroom, Kanye also told a crowd of 200 people that:
I feel almost like Steve Jobs giving one of those addresses right now.
But the quote that took the cake was this:
What I want people to understand about sampling and producing is that it’s really similar to — and I know this is obvious what I’m going to say, because I’m a black guy so I’m gonna name the ‘most obvious artist in the world, Warhol — but it’s very similar to the … Warhol would appropriate a Campbell’s Soup can is the way I would sonically appropriate a Ray Charles sample or a Michael Jackson sample.
Yikes. We are hoping this is just a decoy to distract us from all the cheating rumors floating around in regards to Leyla Ghobadi.