Kanye West Threatens To Leave Kim Kardashian Over Baby

It’s no surprise that Kanye West does not want any media involved in the birth of his child with Kim Kardashian. But, Celebrity Laundry reports that this may be a problem, especially for grandma Kris Jenner, who makes a living from interaction with the media … as does Kim.

There is now speculation that Kim may be done with reality television after all the events that have occurred in the past few months surrounding the birth of her little girl. It’s said that neither Kim nor Kanye want their baby to be on television. This may be difficult.

You may have noticed that, aside from sister Khloe and grandma Kris, the Kardashians have stayed tight-lipped in regards to the baby’s birth. These are apparently Kanye’s conditions, as he wishes to protect his child.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Bruce Jenner, Robert Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Scott Disick

Kris Jenner wishes Kanye a Happy Father’s Day.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Khloe Kardashian reaches out minus baby details as well.

