Pregnant Kim Kardashian Threatened by Paparazzi

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian had a frightening encounter with the paparazzi and she took to Twitter in several long tweets to let the public know. Apparently, multiple photographers threatened her when the star blocked their shots of her. Throughout the years, Kim has been more than open, letting paparazzi snap photos of her wherever she goes, but, as her due date nears, she’s not in the mood to be photographed. Who wants to have their picture taken when they’re at their heaviest weight?

Poor Kim. Can’t a pregnant girl get a break?

Fortunately, BFF Brittany Gastineau made a late-night run to Krispy kreme for some sugary love last night at Kim’s. Nothing like a “feel better” gesture in the form of doughy goodness.

See Kim’s excitement as her bestie shows up at her house with a huge box of deliciousness. Kim shows her love for her junk food-baring friend in this Keek video.

Due to these events, will Kim be shying further away from the public in the future?

Kim Kardashian says she wants a break from the public eye then tweets several selfies nyp.st/ZymdWB twitter.com/PageSix/status… — Page Six (@PageSix) June 7, 2013

The jury is still out on this one.