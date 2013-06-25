Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Top 20 Tweets Remembering King of Pop

Today marks the anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. Fans and celebrities alike take to Twitter to show their love and remember the King of Pop. Take a look at the Top 20 Tweets below! R.I.P. MJ!

There are 2 types of people in this world, Michael Jackson fans and losers. – Seth Green #WeMissMichaeJackson http://t.co/ckI28NQIOY — Εriκα Jαcκsοη (@ErikaScream) June 25, 2013

THIS was the real Michael Jackson, not any pedophile or child molester. Love and miss you Michael <3 pic.twitter.com/Eb8Dt9ltt9 — Michael Jackson (@SM00THBROWNIE) June 25, 2013

Michael Jackson still rocks our world. pic.twitter.com/dwgOPhKKZ2 — Chris. (@OfficialCPrince) June 25, 2013

It’s been four years since the “King of Pop” @michaeljackson passed away. RIP pic.twitter.com/qA7qC4qOyM — MTV Base Africa (@MTVbaseAfrica) June 25, 2013

Remembering my boy Michael Jackson today as I round out my world tour. — Chris Tucker (@realctucker) June 25, 2013

He said “It’s all for LOVE.” but today I say “It’s all for MICHAEL JACKSON.” pic.twitter.com/qVmnhPsUJd — Michael Forever ∞ (@LadyJackson298) June 25, 2013

Michael Jackson routine for my fans. Thank u for your #blessings https://t.co/brSgah9paW — Chris Farren (@chrisfarren) June 25, 2013

RETWEET if you miss Michael Jackson and you will always love him. pic.twitter.com/72w0iqnWlS — Girl Code (@LmaoOrTruth) June 25, 2013

Gaga & Michael Jackson are trending worldwide. Queen and King of Pop. pic.twitter.com/etymitL77u — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) June 24, 2013

Rest in peace, Michael Jackson. You were gone too soon and will be forever missed. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/C3LDfoAxIs — I love you Michael (@KyrieEleison626) June 24, 2013

I really wish this could happen. IMAGINE: Justin Bieber Ft. Michael Jackson! that would be the best song ever. pic.twitter.com/4n3urvoNme — Robin Verrecas (@RobinVerrecas) June 25, 2013

Michael Jackson was not just a singer, he was #1 when it came to human rights issues. He saved thousands of lives. RT pic.twitter.com/aLtYqQbegW — Keya Morgan (@KeyaMorgan) June 25, 2013

RT if you miss his beautiful smile :'( We Miss You Michael Jackson so much :”'( http://t.co/Dr41RHqIYK — Miss U My Angel :'( (@AndjaCloe) June 25, 2013

We mark the anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death with a celebration of his relationship with Bubbles the chimp: http://t.co/7HysRzK7W4 — AnOtherMagazine (@AnOtherMagazine) June 25, 2013

“To give someone a piece of your heart, is worth more than all the wealth in the world.” Michael Jackson #legend #legacy — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) June 25, 2013

See THREE wax figures capturing @michaeljackson in his Jackson 5, Dangerous and This Is It eras :) pic.twitter.com/vtChr3sDOY — Madame Tussauds LDN (@TussaudsLondon) June 25, 2013

Tonight @DJCassidy is playing 5-hours of Michael Jackson at @1OAKNYC for the 5th annual Remember The Time tribute. — New York Nightlife (@NYNightlife) June 25, 2013

