Exclusive Interview: ‘Superman’ Brandon Routh Talks ‘Porno’

Catching up with Brandon Routh at Wizard World’s Philadelphia Comic Con was a treat to say the least. I got the chance to chat with him about his new baby, what he loved about Superman, and about some of the behind-the-scenes moments from Zack and Miri Make a Porno.

Our chat started off with a little Marvel talk. When I asked Routh about the perks of being the legendary Superman, he said:

I loved being a part of the role. I’ve always looked up to Christopher Reeves and I loved wearing that outfit!

And, I’m sure many women out there loved Routh wearing that outfit as well. I also told him how a personal favorite of mine was his role as Bobby Long in the comedy Zack and Miri Make a Porno. If you haven’t seen it, watch it right now. Routh laughed that:

Bobby Long was a lot of fun. There were a lot of bloopers. I mean we would do like five minutes of just improv. Check it out. There’s a blooper reel on the DVD.

We then moved on to talk about his being on a show called Partners where he plays a character named Wyatt.

Apparently the rest of the #PARTNERS eps have made their way online. Can’t tell you how to get them tho. #tv #comedy twitter.com/BrandonRouthco… — BrandonRouth.com (@BrandonRouthcom) June 5, 2013

Aside from Partners, Routh let me know that:

I’ve been taking time off because I had a son about nine months ago, so I’m currently taking some daddy time and doing conventions like this. It’s a great way to connect with fans.

So, what else is new with Routh? Not only is he a proud father, but he’s a proud brother as well!

My sis, @sararouth’s 1st album is now available here sararouthmusic.com & on iTunes!!! Give it a listen (& download) & spread the word! — Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) June 4, 2013

Check out some of Sarah Routh’s music in the video below.

As a bonus on behalf of Wizard World, check out this battle of the Supermans in a thumb wrestle here for fun!