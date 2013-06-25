Paula Deen’s Sons Say She’s Not Racist Due to Hank Aaron Pajamas?

Paula Deen’s Son Speak Out In Defense “Our Mother Is Not A Racist… Them Folks Are Trying To Extort Her!” [Video] http://t.co/XGlY4j4MOU — Bossip (@Bossip) June 25, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It looks like Paula Deen may finally be getting a break from all the pointing fingers this week. TMZ.com says Paula’s sons made a recent appearance on CNN’s New Day and made some comments in their mother’s defense. The boys, Jamie and Bobby, went on the show claiming their mom is not a racist, and Jamie’s childhood pajamas can prove it. Jamie told the show that when he was younger Paula and her husband bought him a comfy pair of Hank Aaron pajames when he was sick. And, according to TMZ.com, Paula also took that opportunity to teach Jamie a lesson about judging one’s character by the content of their heart, and not the color of their skin.

Share this if you're convinced Paula is NOT a racist! Share Tweet Share Email

Even Paula’s reverend pal comes to her rescue on this one! Check out his tweet below:

A reverend friend of @Paula_Deen defends her character, saying she is not a racist. Listen to what he says is proof: http://t.co/hTHZoxoXvX — CNN Video (@CNNVideo) June 22, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He claims that to be a “racist” involves more than just using a word! What do you think? Maybe there’s still hope for Paula in the eyes of the American public.