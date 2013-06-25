Paula Deen’s Sons Say She’s Not Racist Due to Hank Aaron Pajamas?

Paula Deen’s Sons Say She’s Not Racist Due to Hank Aaron Pajamas?

  • Published
  • Updated
Paula Deen

(Getty images)

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It looks like Paula Deen may finally be getting a break from all the pointing fingers this week. TMZ.com says Paula’s sons made a recent appearance on CNN’s New Day and made some comments in their mother’s defense. The boys, Jamie and Bobby, went on the show claiming their mom is not a racist, and Jamie’s childhood pajamas can prove it. Jamie told the show that when he was younger Paula and her husband bought him a comfy pair of Hank Aaron pajames when he was sick. And, according to TMZ.com, Paula also took that opportunity to teach Jamie a lesson about judging one’s character by the content of their heart, and not the color of their skin.

Share this if you're convinced Paula is NOT a racist!

Share Tweet Share Email

Even Paula’s reverend pal comes to her rescue on this one! Check out his tweet below:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He claims that to be a “racist” involves more than just using a word! What do you think? Maybe there’s still hope for Paula in the eyes of the American public.

Read More From Heavy

Paula Deen Canned by Meat Company Due to ‘Discriminatory Behavior’

Read More From Heavy

Paula Deen Scheduled for Makeup Appearance on Today Show

Share this with your buddies!

Share Tweet Share Email
Read More
, , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook