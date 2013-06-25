Paula Deen’s Sons Say She’s Not Racist Due to Hank Aaron Pajamas?

Paula Deen’s Son Speak Out In Defense “Our Mother Is Not A Racist… Them Folks Are Trying To Extort Her!” [Video] http://t.co/XGlY4j4MOU
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 25, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
It looks like Paula Deen may finally be getting a break from all the pointing fingers this week. TMZ.com says Paula’s sons made a recent appearance on CNN’s New Day and made some comments in their mother’s defense. The boys, Jamie and Bobby, went on the show claiming their mom is not a racist, and Jamie’s childhood pajamas can prove it. Jamie told the show that when he was younger Paula and her husband bought him a comfy pair of Hank Aaron pajames when he was sick. And, according to TMZ.com, Paula also took that opportunity to teach Jamie a lesson about judging one’s character by the content of their heart, and not the color of their skin.
Even Paula’s reverend pal comes to her rescue on this one! Check out his tweet below:
A reverend friend of @Paula_Deen defends her character, saying she is not a racist. Listen to what he says is proof: http://t.co/hTHZoxoXvX
— CNN Video (@CNNVideo) June 22, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
He claims that to be a “racist” involves more than just using a word! What do you think? Maybe there’s still hope for Paula in the eyes of the American public.