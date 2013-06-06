Inside Viva Divas Celebrity Event: Exclusive With Host Perez Hilton

Last night, we caught up with fab celebrity blogger Perez Hilton at the Viva Diva Wines event, hosted by Perez himself. Accompanied by many celebrities that evening, Perez enjoyed the night posing with fans, dancing to music, and chatting with celebrity fans. Viva Diva Wines held the party at a Radisson in New Rochelle in honor of their being the fastest growing naturally infused Moscato company in the United States. Bravo, Viva Divas!

I caught up with Perez and he was such a pleasure to talk with, very sweet … and with a sense of humor of course. His outfit below should say it all. I wonder if Amanda Bynes has the same shirt.

When I chatted with Perez about how he was enjoying the evening, he told me:

I’ve never been to New Rochelle before, so it’s great seeing all the different people here and I’m really having a good time.

He definitely lit up when fan after fan asked to pose with him on the red carpet. Ya hear that, Perez fans? He likes you! He really, really likes you! And, by the looks of it, he and Christina Milian really like the Viva Divas cake too! Check out Perez jamming out with fellow celeb, gorgeous Christina Milian and Carla Faccioli of Mob Wives.

It definitely looked delicious, but was too pretty to eat… so no one touched it.

While we’re on the cake train, let’s talk about the “Patti Cake”. Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, aka the birthday girl, got her own cake as well. Happy Birthday, Patti!

Many additional celebrities were there like the sensational Dr. Emma, the cast of Big Rich Atlanta, Jerseylicious star Tracy DiMarco (Such a sweetheart!), and the demure Jonathan Cheban (aka Kim Kardashian’s BFF). Unfortunately, Bravo’s NJ Housewife Melissa Gorga was unable to attend as a source tells us that a dear friend of her beloved husband Joe committed suicide. Sending love to the Gorga family during this difficult time.