Amanda Bynes: Exclusive Inside Her Blue-Wigged Court Hearing

  • Published
  • Updated
(Getty Images)

Amanda Bynes had court today, so we decided to go with her. The normally blonde wig-wearing star showed up in a blue dyed version of the infamous wig.

Amanda Bynes Now Has Blue Hair

Sporting an ‘American Dance Theatre’ racerback tank, black sweats, large shades, and black sneakers, Bynes strutted inside the New York County Criminal Court alongside her lawyer Gerald Shargel. As she made her way through the blocked off media, she played with her hair and flashed the occasional coy smile.

On a side note, while many are criticizing Bynes’ attire, I have to say that once inside the building, she removed her sunglasses to reveal a beautifully done up face with flawless makeup.

(Getty Images)

Her hearing today is in reference to the fight allegations surrounding the incident where she supposedly threw a bong out of her Manhattan apartment window at the Biltmore building.

(Photo Credit: Lauren Weigle/Heavy.com)

Upon reaching the courtroom, any photos taken were blocked by Bynes and were immediately deleted by police. Hey, a girl needs her privacy sometimes, right?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Inside the courtroom, Bynes sat quietly smiling some of the time while picking her finger nails, playing and patting her wig, in addition to scoping out the room. Media sat in the first couple rows on the right side of the room, across from Bynes, hoping to catch something juicy. As Bynes waited for proceedings to begin, her lawyer Shargel was congratulated by a fellow lawyer, and later by another, calling him “brilliant”. Perhaps it has to do with his being recently welcomed into Winston & Strawn LLP as a partner.

(Getty Images)

In any event, at 9:30 a.m. court was called in to session under the ruling of Judge Diana Boyar. Amanda wasn’t the first case up … more like the sixth and she was only on the chopping block for a short 2 minutes. All in all, the ruling was that she was not filing a motion, but if she wishes to in the future, her deadline is August 26th.

(Getty Images)

Her next court date will not be until September 26th, so Amanda definitely has some time to relax a little.

As she left the courtroom, she put her sunglasses back on and slipped out the back of the building, much to the dismay of the paparazzi.

(Photo Credit: Lauren Weigle/Heavy.com)

Better luck next time, guys!

One thing that struck us as a little odd was all of Amanda’s tweets (including today) about her newest nose job.

To be honest, she looked perfectly fine, with no sign of surgery or damage. Amanda also didn’t appear to have trouble breathing.

Feel better, Amanda! And, you looked great to us!

