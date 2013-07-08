Bradley Cooper & Gerard Butler Take Selfies at Wimbledon in Matching Suits [VIDEO]

Bradley Cooper & Gerard Butler Take Selfies at Wimbledon in Matching Suits [VIDEO]

Andy Murray and Kim Sears weren’t the only people from Wimbledon being talked about over the weekend. Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler are the new talk of the town. The two seemed to have a ‘ball’ at Wimbledon as they donned almost matching outfits in blue suits, joked, cheered, and … oh yes … took selfies on Cooper’s phone.

Just a fun thank you to the Twitter Gods for all the coverage. Oh, and did we mention we have three videos catching the two actors having tons of fun at the game? Enjoy!

