Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!: Top 10 Movie Quotes

Whether you’re drooling over him, laughing at his jokes, gripping your seats in suspense, or rolling your eyes, you know that Tom Cruise is the epitome of Hollywood legend. Take a look at some of these hilarious, classic, and memorable quotes from Tom Cruise throughout his movie career.

There is life in every breath …

-The Last Samurai

Porsche. There is no substitute.

-Risky Business

I will not rest until I have you holding a Coke, wearing your own shoe, playing a Sega game featuring you, while singing your own song in a new commercial, starring you, broadcast during the Superbowl, in a game that you are winning, and I will not sleep until that happens. I’ll give you fifteen minutes to call me back.

-Jerry Maguire

And then there’s the legendary “Show me the money” as well as “You complete me”.

I am the last barman poet. I see America drinking the fabulous cocktails I make. Americans getting stinky on something I stir or shake. The sex on the beach. The schnapps made from peach. The velvet hammer. The Alabama slammer. I make things with juice and froth. The pink squirrel. The three-toed sloth. I make drinks so sweet and snazzy. The iced tea. The kamakazi. The orgasm. The death spasm. The Singapore sling. The dingaling. America you’ve just been devoted to every flavor I got. But if you want to got loaded. Why don’t you just order a shot? Bar is open.

-Cocktail

Is the colonel’s underwear a matter of national security?

-A Few Good Men

That man right there is my brother and if he doesn’t get to watch ‘People’s Court’ in about 30 seconds, he’s gonna throw a fit right here on your porch.

-Rain Man

Why can’t you say you like my hat?

-Far and Away

If I used “I feel the need for speed”, I think that may be too easy, so …

Goose, even you could get laid in a place like this.

-Top Gun

Hey Ray, wouldn’t it be funny if I went to Harvard, you went to Jail and we both ended up surrounded by crooks.

-The Firm

Evildoers are easier, and they taste better.

-Interview With The Vampire