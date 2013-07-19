Heavy’s Exclusive Interview With Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds & Mary-Louise Parker of ‘R.I.P.D.’

Heavy recently sat down to chat with the stars of the upcoming summer blockbuster R.I.P.D.

We shot the breeze with the iconic Jeff Bridges, Canada’s finest export (apologies to Bryan Adams) Ryan Reynolds, and everyone’s favorite suburban weed dealer Mary-Louise Parker (who is just as beautiful in person).

The three stars spoke candidly about their experiences on and off set while making R.I.P.D., from Jeff and Ryan doing “a ton of drive-bys” to the possibility of a sequel — but only, as Jeff says, “if they invite us back.”

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Nick Walker, the regular Boston cop who is killed by his back-stabbing partner, Bobby Hayes (Kevin Bacon). Walker is on his way to the “other side” when he is recruited by Proctor (Mary-Louise Parker), the ball-busting chief of the Boston branch of the Rest in Peace Department.

She recruits Walker to catch the zombies who have escaped their eternal damnation in hell, partnering him up with crusty-R.I.P.D veteran, Roy Pulsipher (Jeff Bridges). Mismatched at the start, the two cops quickly become a supreme crime-fighting duo as Walker struggles to get-to-grips with life in the R.I.P.D. and learns a shocking secret about the man who killed him.

After seeing an advanced screening last weekend, we’ll describe the movie like this: Imagine the action and humor of Men in Black with the drama and romance of Ghost — then add one part Jeff Bridges, and stir. What more do you need?