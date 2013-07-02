Kate Middleton in Labor?: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Kate Middleton has gone into labor! Well, atleast that’s what the rumor is. News is swirling that the Duchess of Cambridge has started contractions and is on her way to welcoming the new heir to the thrown. Take a look at our Top 10 Facts pointing to the truth.

1. Twitter Sparks Labor Rumors

Has Kate Middleton Gone Into Labor? Will She Give Birth Today | HEAVY http://t.co/Uu5SCpsjMY via @heavysan — Paul Farrell (@Paulfarrell1895) July 2, 2013

Tweets have been coming in that Kate Middleton has gone into labor. Could the Duchess be on her way to becoming a new mommy?

Breaking news! Kate Middleton is rumoured to have gone into labour! Xxxciting! #royalbaby — Jo Bounds (@JoBoundsJourno) July 2, 2013

is kate middleton in labor right now — Ian Kar (@iankar_) July 2, 2013

Labor is spelled with a “u,” so I say the story checks out. RT @Annbear_K So insider info says Kate Middleton is in labour! — Reagan (@ReaganWar) July 2, 2013

2. Revealing Tweets Have Been Deleted

The gorgeous Rachel Quigley of the Daily Mail had posted a tweet saying that inside rumors were swirling about Kate Middleton going into labor. The tweet has since been deleted, along with a couple others.

Some Daily Mail reporters are tweeting that Kate Middleton is in labor. http://t.co/j6vqVBWOBT — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 2, 2013

Hmm … Why was this deleted? The plot thickens.

3. The Royal Baby’s Actual Due Date is July 11th

Several sources have reported that the due date for the royal baby is July 11th. However, a few other dates have been thrown into the mix including July 13th and 22nd as well. The Inquisitr states that:

Kate herself said “mid-July”, and in April acknowledged that “babies have their own agenda”. Recently, the Telegraph said Kate’s mother has been telling her friends that her grandchild will be a Leo, which means her daughter would have to give birth sometime after July 22.

The Duchess is correct. Babies DO have their own agenda, so it is quite conceivable

4. The Media is Waiting Outside the Hospital

It’s Royal Baby Watch 2013 over at St. Mary’s hospital. Set for the entire month of July, these photographers may not have to wait so long …

The world’s media have gathered outside the hospital where Kate Middleton is due to give birth http://t.co/HXQmUX9Oht — marieclaireuk (@marieclaireuk) July 2, 2013

Here’s a photo of the Lindo Wing, where the Royal Baby will be born.

5. St. Mary’s is Also the Birthplace of a Few Well-Known Celebrities

The Royal baby won’t be the only famous face coming out of St. Mary’s (aside from Prince William and Harry of course). Elvis Costello and Kiefer Sutherland were both born at this hospital as well.

6. The Royal Baby Has a Playlist for its Birth

Kate Middleton is making a playlist for when she goes into labor! Best mixtape ever: http://t.co/6o6hHyQijL — E! Online (@eonline) June 28, 2013

In an article on HollywoodTake, it’s stated that:

According to reports the Duchess of Cambridge has put together a rather impressive slew of songs that will play as she gives birth to her royal baby, which is due in just a few weeks.

Supposedly, the duchess has been filling her baby playlist with soothing sounds from Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris, and Of Monsters and Men.

7. Kate Skipped a Friend’s Wedding for Fear of Going Into Early Labor

Does Kate Middleton’s wedding no-show point to an early birth..? – http://t.co/RrgTYBNvXe — InStyle (@instyle_UK) June 26, 2013

Prince William attended Lady Melissa Percy’s wedding at Alnwick Castle while his pregnant wife relaxed and enjoyed a little retail therapy. Look Magazine reports that:

Prince William went to the society wedding with Prince Harry and Harry’s girlfriend Cressida Bonas, along with Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

Kate Middleton Skips Friend’s Wedding, Fears Early Labor – Prince William was the best man at… http://t.co/QRcgvRNQqt #KateMiddleton — DailyGawk (@DailyGawk) July 2, 2013

8. The Unborn Royal Baby Already Has a Wikipedia Page

Guess who already has a Wikipedia page? Hint: he or she isn’t actually born yet… http://t.co/oljNiwyiuT — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) July 2, 2013

The Royal baby is the first person in history to ever have a Wikipedia page before they are even born. Because the child has not been born and no one knows the name or sex yet, the page has been titled “Child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”. The due date is said to be July 13th on this page and it’s noted as “the world’s most famous baby”.

The categories covered on the Wikipedia page include Pregnancy and Reactions.

9. ‘A Royal Arrival’ Has Been Opened at the Museum of London

After seeing @museumoflondon‘s A Royal Arrival exhibition, here are our own (& Queen Victoria’s) #RoyalSlippers pic.twitter.com/02SrGxXBX0 — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) July 2, 2013

An exhibit at the Museum of London titled ‘A Royal Arrival‘ opened this past weekend on Friday June 28th, 2013. The entire display is to pay tribute to the Royal Family’s new addition. Included in the exhibit are many items worn by royal babies of the past such as a cotton vest and lace mitten worn by George III, a nursing apron worn by Queen Victoria, and much more.

10. The World is Placing Bets on the Baby’s Name

World bets on British royal baby name, sex and everything else – Deccan Chronicle: World bets on British royal… http://t.co/HDdA6eAZB6 — UK Royal Newswire (@UKRoyalNewswire) July 2, 2013

The world has begun to place their bets on the name of the royal baby!

As reported by Fox News, the baby boy names at the top of the list include George, Phillip, Louis, Charles, John, Arthur, Henry, David, Patrick, and Wayne. Some are very traditional while others just simple. Wayne seems to be taking the lead.

‘Wayne’ is 250/1 to be the royal baby’s name… — Alex Brown (@alex_b94) July 2, 2013

The girl names, on the other hand, range in their variations. Victoria, Elizabeth, Diana, Mary, Catherine, Chelsy, Britney, and Fergie are at the top on the betting board. Fergie and Britney seem to be the most popular.

My Nana’s on the phone telling me how she and her ladies at bingo have bets on the Royal baby name and due date! #loveit — Rebecca (Becky) (@SimplyBeckyyy) July 2, 2013

Companies across the board are also offering prizes to those who can guess the name of the Royal Baby.

Please retweet! Name the Royal Baby (for fun, accuracy not required) for a chance to win this @Pampers prize: http://t.co/2N2VaLEGGp — Canadian Living Moms (@CLMoms) July 2, 2013

Guess the Name of the Royal Baby and win a £1000 prize http://t.co/IAxC2TwQrd — Langtry Manor Hotel (@LangtryManor) July 2, 2013

From hotels to diapers to a brand new wardrobe, the Royal Baby has it covered.

