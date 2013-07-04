Kate Stoltzfus of ‘Breaking Amish’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hottie comin’ through!

Kate Stoltzfus, star of TLC’s #BreakingAmish, is showing off her sexy side in a new shoot for @MaximMag: http://t.co/1hZeKAKiMh — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 3, 2013

Is “Breaking Amish” star Kate Stoltzfus stripping for Maxim? Check out these 5 fast facts on everything you need to know about her!

1. Kate Stars In Reality TV Show “Breaking Amish”

Amish who? Kate Stoltzfus stuns in new Maxim photo shoot (PHOTOS) http://t.co/ICzlDmusIh — HuffPost Celebrity (@HuffPostCeleb) July 3, 2013

“Breaking Amish” is a reality TV show that debuted on TLC last September. The point of the show is to follow five Amish men and women, plus one Mennonite, around in New York City after they leave their sheltered communities for the first time. According to IMDB, the group’s purpose is to answer one question: “Is there more to life?”

2. Kate Poses For Maxim

'Breaking Amish' star Kate Stoltzfus ditches her button-up for Maxim http://t.co/USirYxz3sT pic.twitter.com/mLRNcC1QQX — David Ingram (@DavidIngramKBMT) July 3, 2013

The stunning star Kate Stoltzfus from “Breaking Amish” recently revealed a whole other side of herself to the world when she posed for the cover of Maxim!

3. Despite Family Traditions, Kate Has Always Wanted To Be A Model

@claire_dubois1 Amish people are full of surprises. https://t.co/dGUX33nlSK thats one of the girls that used to be amish hahah — Hames (@hamesjernandez) June 13, 2013

The Huffington Post reports:

The cast member is leaving her old life in Pennsylvania behind as she pursues her dream of becoming a model in New York City.

How about that for a life change?

4. Kate Wants To Expand Her Lifestyle

Breaking Amish does a body good! Kate Stoltzfus poses in two revealing outfits: http://t.co/nxXvzdRODq — People magazine (@peoplemag) July 1, 2013

Could this be the beginning of a new lifestyle for Kate? Or perhaps a new career? Apparently so, and it looks like the stars dreams… or, prayers, have been answered! The Huffington Post reports, Kate’s transition was captured on the TLC reality show, in which Stoltzfus referred to herself as:

a small fish in a really big pond,

…calling the experience “overwhelming.”

Congrats to finding your new calling, Kate! P.s. Welcome to the dark side.

5. She Claims Being Amish Gave Her a Good Body

According to Hollywood Life, Kate told Maxim:

There are definitely a lot of Amish women who have great bodies, because they work hard. They also eat really healthy, since they grow their own food. That’s one big thing I miss about home, being able to garden and take care of plants.

Honest, but still humble… we like it! Perhaps, a little part of Kate will always miss her old life. But, at least she’s kick-started her career into something bigger than her restricted Amish world could offer her.

And, when Maxim asked about her dating life, she said:

A guy would have to prove himself to me before I’d bake him something special, like my peanut butter blos­soms. Most of the time I just make them for my roommates and me.

…Whoever that’s going to be is one. lucky. guy!

Also, check out this video documenting the Breaking Amish star’s journey to self-discovery!