North West Makes First Public Outing on Independence Day

North West reportedly visited grandpa Bruce Jenner on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day! According to Radar Online Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took their little one, who is still only a few weeks old, to his beach house in Malibu for the day.

An inside source of the couple told US Weekly:

They are both so in love with their little girl.

US Weekly also reveals another source who spoke about the couple, saying:

Kim has taken North on a few playdates, but she can’t do it with lots of people since she’s still so small.

and, about Kanye…

He doesn’t leave North for more than an hour.

What dedicated parents!

But, while this may have been North’s first major outing — the world has yet to see her face. Radar reports it’s because Kris Jenner is still cooking up a plan to reveal North’s identity in the most profitable way possible… But, on the other hand, the source adds that because baby North is still so small after being born prematurely, Kim was advised that her public outings must be kept to a minimum.

That’s understandable…

But, when will we finally get to see North?

Naturally, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been offered an insane amount for the first photos of North West http://t.co/Dlb5hdu6KI — HuffPostEnt (@HuffPostEnt) July 2, 2013

Hopefully the “dedicated” parents accept one of the ridiculous baby pics bribes they’ve been getting and show us what we want to see already!