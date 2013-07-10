Rihanna & Drake are Dating Again: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hip Hop and Pop A-listers Drake and Rihanna have “found love”. The two have reunited in the form of a full on relationship, though they haven’t publicly come out about it. Check out our 5 Fast Facts with all the juicy details.

1. Rihanna is in Love

According to an insider via MediaTakeOut.com, they think RiRi is in love and has completely fallen for her new beau Drake

2. The Couple Wants to Be Discreet For Now

MediaTakeOut’s source says that:

Rihanna and Drake have history, and they really want to make this into a real relationship – so they’re keeping this quiet.

It makes sense, but of course, no celebrity can keep a secret with the media and paparazzi all over their every move. Hence, this article …

3. When Rihanna Dated Chris Brown, He Asked Her Not to Talk to Drake

In the below video, Drake completely disses Chris Brown as a man and an artist. He also confirms that he was with Rihanna. Ouch.

Drake also talked about his feelings for Rihanna back in December, 2012 and says that Rihanna is overwhelming, beautiful, and made him feel nervous. It’s no wonder Brown wanted Rihanna to stay away from Drake.

Apparently, when Brown was still with Rihanna, these kind of things really bothered him. So, he did not want Rihanna talking to Drake. Hollywood Life posted info about how Rihanna felt when she wasn’t able to talk to Drake, saying that:

She really missed him in that time – yes, they went out years before but he was also a good friend to her – so calling him was one of the first things she did when she realized she was over Chris.

Onwards and upwards, huh RiRi?

4. The Two Have Been Linked Together in the Past

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Drake and Rihanna were linked together in 2009 after she ended her relationship with Chris Brown. It looks like the same kind of pattern as now, doesn’t it?

5. This is a Power Couple in the Making

Rihanna & Drake …………. Perfeitos! ♥ pic.twitter.com/S6sLKynw4Q — Marida da Rihanna ♥ (@JaquedaRobyn) July 4, 2013

We all know the two make beautiful music together. Now it appears they do this on and off stage. Cross your fingers for a Rihanna/Drake album. In the meantime, check out their past Grammy performance of their hit What’s My Name.